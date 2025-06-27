Amitabh Bachchan drops a hint on rejoining cast of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2, gets trolled for different reason

The 2024 film, Kalki 2898 AD, emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it featured a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others. As the movie clocks one year since its release, Big B has now penned a post celebrating the same.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s emotional note as Kalki 2898 AD completes 1 year of release

Taking to X, Amitabh Bachchan re-shared Vyjayanthi Movies’ post on the occasion of Kalki 2898 AD completing a year of release. The actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for being a part of such a good film.

Furthermore, he left a big hint about whether he would join the movie for its sequel.

The actor wrote, “My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it ... one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it … ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK.”

Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for his tweet

Interestingly, the comment section of the post was filled with messages from fans, who were more curious about why Amitabh Bachchan did not number his tweet.

For those unaware, the Bollywood legend is known for numbering his tweets serially, and it is rather rare that he skips them. As a result, fans trolled him and asked him to delete and rewrite the tweet again with a proper tweet number.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Well, the movie was one of the most ambitious projects of Nag Ashwin, as he delivered a Telugu epic mythological science-fiction film at the box office. It served as the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and is set in a dystopian era.

After its success, the film went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film ever.

ALSO READ: 'Mani Ratnam doesn’t like my films, and I don’t like Mani’s films': Ram Gopal Varma makes an explosive statement