Mani Ratnam apologizes after Thug Life’s failure: ‘Audience expected something far removed from what we delivered’

Mani Ratnam-directed Thug Life made a disappointing mark at the box office despite promising hopes. Marking such an acclaimed filmmaker joining forces with Kamal Haasan after so many years, audiences had expected another thumping win like Nayakan, their first movie together.

And now, the director opened up on the debacle earned by his movie and expressed apologies for not living up to the expectations.

Mani Ratnam apologizes for Thug Life failure

In an interview with 123 Telugu, filmmaker Mani Ratnam addressed the failure of Thug Life and explained how they were unable to deliver something like Nayakan, which audiences wanted to witness on screen.

He added that as a team, the makers wanted to try something different, but as it turned out, this was not exactly what the audience actually desired.

In his words, “For those who were expecting another Nayakan from the two of us, all I can say is we are sorry. It was never our intention to go back. Why should we? We wanted to do something completely different. I think more than over-expectation, it was another expectation. The audience expected something far removed from what we delivered.”

Kamal Haasan and STR faced heavy loss after Thug Life ban in Karnataka?

The film Thug Life encountered another significant obstacle when it was banned from release in Karnataka. It all happened after one of Kamal Haasan’s statements hurt the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking audiences, and the film was banned from screening in the state.

However, a latest report claimed that this ban had incurred losses worth Rs 30 crore for actors Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, which was later confirmed by the producers as well.

Did Netflix renegotiate OTT deal with Thug Life makers?

With the film’s underwhelming performance in theaters, there has been buzz about the movie potentially being released on OTT platforms earlier than expected.

Amid this, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier claimed that Netflix had been planning to renegotiate the deal with the makers for its OTT release. The new agreement is likely to be made at a significantly reduced rate from the previously quoted amount.

