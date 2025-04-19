When will Trisha Krishnan get married? Thug Life actress leaves everyone shocked with her reply

Trisha Krishnan has firmly established herself as one of the leading actresses in South cinema. The diva is on a hit streak, thanks to her power-packed lineup of films alongside A-list actors.

Beyond her professional success, curiosity surrounding her personal life has become one of the most talked-about topics among her fans.

Recently, at a press meet for the upcoming film Thug Life, Trisha Krishnan was asked the most buzzed-about question regarding her plans to tie the knot. The diva surprised everyone by revealing that she doesn’t believe in the concept of marriage and is content either way, whether she marries or not.

In her words, “I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t too.”

For the unversed, rumors about Trisha Krishnan being in a relationship with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay have been circulating for quite some time now.

While the two superstars have never directly addressed the rumors, their pictures together and sightings of them traveling together have continued to fuel speculation.

On March 29, Trisha sparked a wave of excitement with her Instagram post, which left everyone buzzing with wedding rumors. The diva shared a picture of herself dressed in a green saree, showcasing a large ring, leading fans to wonder if she was dropping a hint about her potential wedding.

Check out the post here:

It was her caption, "Love always wins," that fueled the gossip among fans, sparking speculation about whether Trisha is getting married or engaged.

On the work front, in addition to Thug Life, Trisha has Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, in the pipeline, along with a film with Suriya directed by RJ Balaji.

She was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both of which saw her pairing up with Ajith Kumar.

