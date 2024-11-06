Squid Game 2 is most anticipated’: The Trunk co-stars Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin dish on upcoming releases and expectations

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, the co-stars guest-starred for a YouTube talk show and spoke immensely about the upcoming K-drama and their experiences related to it. Moreover, Seo Hyun Jin also playfully mentioned Gong Yoo’s upcoming Squid Game season 2 and engaged in banter.

On November 6, 2024, the YouTube channel SOOP Official released a video featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, where they talked extensively about their upcoming project, The Trunk. However, when a reporter mentions that The Trunk is "the most anticipated Netflix work," So Hee quickly interjects with a laugh, "Actually, the most anticipated Netflix project is Squid Game 2." Gong Yoo, with a playful grin, responds, "Oh, I’m in that too, aren’t I?" So Hee, rolling her eyes in mock exasperation, sighs, "...Right." Gong Yoo then quips, "Well, I guess there are two most anticipated pieces!" Their friendly banter adds a fun layer to the excitement surrounding both shows.

Gong Yoo, famously known for his role as the recruiter, will once again play the role for the second season of Squid Game. Anticipation surrounding the show has been on the rise among fans, and it will be released on December 26, 2024.

Based on the novel Trunk, written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness. Jeong Won is haunted by memories of his ex-wife, Seo Yeon, who was the one to originally enlist him with NM.

However, their budding familiarity is interrupted when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM and pulling them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.