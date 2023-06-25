Stray Kids' Felix's grandmother passes away; K-pop star to be temporarily absent from schedule

Stray Kids' Felix will not be able to continue his scheduled video call event as his grandmother passed away. According to the statement released by JYP Entertainment on June 24, Felix will sit out for this scheduled event. Fans are asked to show understanding of the situation.

JYP Entertainment's statement

On June 24, JYP Entertainment released a statement on Stray Kids' official Twitter account regarding Felix's grandmother's passing and also informed the fans about the Stray Kids member's future schedule. According to the statement, Felix will not be partaking in the StarRiver Video Call event which is scheduled for June 25. The agency asked the fans of the group, STAYs, for their kind understanding who have been waiting for the event. They also asked fans to share warm words of consolation to Felix and his family. Here's the official statement:

"Notice Regarding Felix's schedule

Hello, This is JYPE. Stray Kids member Felix's grandmother has passed away. Consequently, Felix will not be attending the 'StarRiver Video Call Event' that was scheduled for tomorrow (6/25). We ask for the kind understanding of STAY who have been waiting, and please send Felix warm words of consolation. Rest in peace. Thank you".

Fans send consolation to Felix

The news of Felix's grandmother's passing has affected the Stray Kids fans and they have sent their deepest condolences to Felix and the Lee family. Fans are being considerate in this situation and assured that Felix will always have their support. The fans have asked Felix to take as much time as he needs during this difficult time.

About Felix

Felix is an Australian-Korean singer within the 8-member group Stray Kids. The group was formed through the survival show of the same name under JYP Entertainment in 2017. They debuted on March 25, 2018, with their first album District 9. Felix was born on September 15, 2000, and is popular worldwide for his sonorous voice and his stunning visuals. Felix went viral in 2020 for his lines "Cooking like a chef, I am a five star Michelin" in the group's track God's Menu. He recently released a record-breaking album called 5-STAR with Stray Kids on June 2, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Felix receives death threats; Netizens urge JYP Entertainment for protection