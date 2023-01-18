Suchwita Ep 3 Highlights: SUGA unleashes fan side for Taeyang, says BIGBANG practically made BTS

BTS member SUGA has been charging ahead with his solo activities by collaborating with singer PSY for ‘That That’, taking part in various self-building activities like basics of hip-hop, becoming the brand ambassador for Maison Valentino and hosting his own talk show named ‘ Suchwita ’. The show where guests could have a good time with the BTS member carrying their own drinks started off with fellow member RM being the first one to join ahead of his solo debut with ‘Indigo’. The second episode had popular MC and TV personality Shin Dong Yup share bits of his long-running career.

SUGA turning into a BIGBANG fan

Right from the get-go SUGA expressed his nervousness at hosting this next guest. Greeting him with a 90-degree bow to convey his utmost respect, the BTS member seemingly unlocked the countless questions that he has been collective ever since he was a kid. Throughout the episode, the ‘agustd’ hitmaker exhibits his fan-like behaviour towards a musician he admits to having been looking up to for years now, Taeyang. He calls BIGBANG an unrivalled act that inspired many and a name that cannot be skipped while talking about the Korean music industry. SUGA appears to be more fidgety and shy than usual and mentions feeling as if he’s watching TV while looking at the guest in front of him.

Jungkook’s first drink with BTS

In fact, SUGA steps into his fan mode with strong words saying that it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTS with how big of a fan he and the other members are of them. The rapper speaks about an incident from when their youngest member turned 20 and the older ones wished to celebrate so the BTS members went for a drink and then to karaoke. He recalls singing BIGBANG’s superhit track ‘BANG BANG BANG’ about 100 times and had memorized the entire choreography for the song.

BTS’ first meeting with BIGBANG

While the two groups did not have many changes to be around each other since their promotions almost never overlapped however, SUGA remiscnes about one incident when they went to greet the seniors as is usually followed in Korean music broadcasting stations and he left with a speeding heartbeat.

Jimin and Taeyang’s VIBE

Taeyang gives a special listen to SUGA about the then-unreleased song named ‘VIBE’ which the latter is sure of reaching No.1 right after its drop. The two praise Jimin’s hardworking habits which he has kept up for a long time, leading to good results for him and the group. The ‘Promise’ singer’s great fondness of Taeyang is also talked about with him singing to ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ and knowing the chords to his ‘WEDDING DRESS’. SUGA slips in another compliment for Jungkook, calling him a naturally talented singer as he usually does. He adds how his own two worlds, one with BTS and one as a fan of BIGBANG seem to be colliding. But, it would be an even bigger deal for Jimin who is known to be a massive Taeyang fan, just like he personally felt fabulous while working with Epik High’s Tablo.

BIGBANG’s legendary GOOD BOY performance

While the group has been famed for a long while now, Taeyang finds their 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards performance of ‘GOOD BOY’ to be a sort of peak in their career. Shirtless and tanned, Taeyang speaks about a momentary decision to appear so making it one of the biggest Korean award show moments. SUGA mentions watching the group’s MAMA performances with awe in his eyes and dreaming of becoming singers just like them.

Taeyang and RM’s friendship

The BTS leader is known to be a fan of art much like Taeyang and the two have had the opportunity to meet on past occasions as is recalled by the BIGBANG member. He speaks of them eventually becoming good friends after grabbing some meals together to which SUGA shows his slightly funny side appearing to be jealous of his own member.

Taeyang’s upcoming album

The BIGBANG member revealed during his talk with SUGA that if everything goes according to plan and if there are no delays, his solo album is expected to be released around April or May of this year. Taeyang also mentions concerts being arranged for being able to meet more of his fans after a long time.

SUGA and Taeyang collaboration next?

The BTS member who has previously produced for multiple acts like IU, Epik High, PSY, Max and more, landing successful releases wishes to produce a song for Taeyang but has been unsure about approaching him first. Taeyang mentions being a fan of SUGA’s songs, especially ‘Daechwita’ and we already smell a superhit release in the future.