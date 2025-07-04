Kareena Kapoor is left lovestruck by Brad Pitt after watching F1 and we can totally relate

Kareena Kapoor is an actress who is aging like a fine wine. Her beauty continues to grow with each passing year and film. We have always heard her say 'main meri favorite hoon' and spread positivity about her looks, and made us all go gaga over her. But, there's someone who is getting her lovestruck, and no, it's not her hubby, Saif Ali Khan. The actress took to her Instagram story to gush over Brad Pitt, and we are absolutely loving it.

Kareena Kapoor fangirling over Brad Pitt

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Brad Pitt from the film. The image is a clip from his recent release, F1, which is being adored by fans worldwide. Even Bebo could not resist his charm and was unable to stop going gaga over the Hollywood star.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Who wants to be 20 when you can look like this at 60." She wrote this with 3-star emojis and 3 love-struck emojis. Her reaction is absolutely relatable, and it's every Pitt fan right now.

Other Bollywood stars gushing over Brad Pitt and F1

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared that she was watching F1. Sharing a photo of the screen and a tub of popcorn, she wrote, "I love the movies!! I love f1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."

Even Karan Johar reviewed the film. After watching the movie, he wrote, "Familiar Tropes, predictable beats, one-liners you see coming a mile away and Yet. SO MUCH FUN! You can't stop yourself from reaching the edge of your seat or gasping out loud, Brad Pitt seems to have approached the role with a self-reflecting Zen mode movie star swag! So effective and landed every beat!"

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Talking about her films, she is all set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran for their upcoming movie Daayra. The makers made an official announcement by dropping a picture of the three, and we bet fans cannot wait to watch this dream team join forces.

