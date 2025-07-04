Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Speak Out for First Time Since Breaking Engagement: ‘Shifting Relationship Over…’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly called it quits in June 2025 after being together for nine years. Now, the two stars' reps have broken their long-running silence and addressed the split. According to a joint statement from them, the singer-actor duo plans to remain dedicated parents to their almost five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Talking to Us Weekly, the couple's publicists confirmed their break-up. They shed light on the events that took place just before, "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting."

The July 3 statement further affirmed the celebrities' plans to stay harmonious for their beloved daughter, as well as the status of their feelings towards each other. Here's what the future holds for them: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The tabloid added that their split dated back to the beginning of the year, unlike what was previously believed to be a mid-year, post-spaceflight decision from the actor's end. The two ended their engagement, with previous plans of a lavish wedding now going to dust. However, they remain 'amicable' despite going their separate ways, as per earlier reports.

The singer did not wish for another divorce after having a tough time with Russell Brand and was recently spotted shedding some tears at the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour at the start of the month.

She was then spotted returning with her child, tightly embraced in her arms, at the airport, raising concerns after skipping her bestie Lauren Sanchez's wedding to Jeff Bezos, which her now-ex-boyfriend had attended alone. Orlando Bloom was allegedly spotted getting close to a mystery woman at the nuptials and even chatted up Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the ceremony.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline

After an initial on-again, off-again relationship from January 2016, the duo broke up in February 2017, only to get back together a year later. They decided to get engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and announced their first pregnancy the following March. Last week, Us Weekly reported that the two had split up after a decade-long companionship.

