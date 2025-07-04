BTS' V warns fans against 'dangerous' following at airport en route Paris flight, know what happened

Kim Taehyung, aka V, left for Paris today, July 4, to attend a fashion event for luxury brand Celine, which will be held on July 6. The BTS member arrived at Incheon Airport early in the morning, hoping for a peaceful flight, only to find himself amid an overwhelming crowd. He was surrounded by a frenzied crowd of fans, and his bodyguards were struggling to control the situation. A concerned V took to Weverse to address the situation.

BTS' V mobbed at airport before leaving for Paris Fashion Week

The Celine ambassador is set for his first official solo schedule following his July 10 military discharge. V sported a casual white Henley top, flared jeans, and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag look, for a comfy flight. However, the walk towards the aircraft wasn't pleasant at all. He was mobbed by fans to the extent that it almost led to an unfortunate situation.

As a large number of people chased the BTS member at the airport, one of them fell down and narrowly escaped a stampede situation. Some fans got really close to V, making his bodyguards work extra hard to manage the problem, as seen in fan-shared videos.

BTS' V advised fans not to overcrowd the airport

After facing the underwhelming situation at Incheon Airport, V took to Weverse to share a photo of himself, along with an advisory caption. He wrote:

“ARMY, you know that right?

It’s dangerous ~

Let’s be safe/(do it) safely next time~”

He was happy to meet them at the airport; however, he wished things wouldn't turn out so crazy. He urged his fandom ARMY to be safe next time. Concerned fans believed that people should respect his privacy and refrain from intruding on his personal space.

Some even called them fake fans for crowding at the airport, despite the boy band members repeatedly asking fans not to do so.

Besides the post, V also shared another photo on the social media platform, which he deleted in the blink of an eye. Fans said that they "couldn't understand why I couldn't comment when barely 0.0001s had passed since he posted." They hilariously called it "the fastest thing in the world."

