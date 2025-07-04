PIC: Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar make rare appearance together with their father to work
Pawan Kalyan was spotted making a rare appearance with both his sons, Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar, at his residence in Mangalgiri.
Pawan Kalyan recently made an appearance alongside his sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar at his residence in Mangalgiri. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister was discussing key matters with officials and party representatives.
Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar spotted
ALSO READ: NC24: Naga Chaitanya's next movie with Karthik Dandu is a mythological thriller, month-long second schedule begins