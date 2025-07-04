Salman Khan Kaalidhar Laapata Namit Malhotra F1 is excellent in India in week one The Traitors Metro In Dino Box Office Preview The Traitors Jurassic World Box Office Preview Ramayana Mumtaz

PIC: Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar make rare appearance together with their father to work

Pawan Kalyan was spotted making a rare appearance with both his sons, Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar, at his residence in Mangalgiri.

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 04, 2025  |  01:25 PM IST |  4K
Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar make rare appearance together with their father to work
Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar make rare appearance together with their father to work (PC: Team Pawan Kalyan)

Pawan Kalyan recently made an appearance alongside his sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar at his residence in Mangalgiri. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister was discussing key matters with officials and party representatives.

Pawan Kalyan’s sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar spotted

Pawan Kalyan with his sons (PC: Team Pawan Kalyan)

Credits: Team Pawan Kalyan
