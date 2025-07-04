Is BTS' full-group comeback set for March 6, 2026? Fans spot alleged hints in Permission to Dance on Stage LIVE photos

BTS ARMY is abuzz with excitement regarding the K-pop boy band's first group musical offering following their military discharge. It is a live album, featuring 22 tracks from their global Permission to Dance on Stage tour. On June 3, they dropped some promotional concept stills, and a particular clock detail caught fans' attention. They made theories regarding its connection with BTS' Spring 2026 comeback.

Advertisement

Does 3:06 detail of Permission to Dance on Stage LIVE photos hint at BTS' comeback date?

In the concept photos, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen standing inside a departmental store. The PTD General Store features a wall clock with a 3:05 setting. The clock can be seen in both the group pictures and in leader Kim Namjoon's solo shot. It may be an intentional clue related to BTS' full-group comeback.

Recently, during an OT7 live, the artists revealed that they are eyeing a Spring 2026 release for their new album and the 3:05 clock timing might be a hint of the same. Fans think that 3/5 or March 5, 2026, might be the release date of the date the new BTS songs drop. The date being a Friday, makes the possibility even more stronger. K-pop artists often release new music on that day of the week as the calculation of sales and stream counts begin from a Friday in South Korea.

Advertisement

Fan reactions on the possibility of BTS' new album drop on March 5, 2026

Fans can't contain their excitement on the possibility of the speculation getting real. They pointed at how "clocks are never, ever random [when it comes to BTS]." One X-user also recalled how J-Hope posted made a similar update before his solo track release. His Tiktok update featurd a phone showcasing 3:07 timeslap and then he dropped Sweet Dreams on March 7.

Some fans felt like they are back to BTS' pre-military era, when eagle-eyed ARMYs use to spot every little detail in their beloved artists' updates and make theories based on them. They feel the return of the group brought back is bringing back those joyful times.

ALSO READ: BTS is back: Group announces release of new album in Spring 2026, to start prepping in USA soon