How to watch BTS' J-Hope and IVE's sets at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025: Date, time, venue and livestream details

BTS’ J-Hope is officially set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025. And fans are already clearing their schedules to witness his return to one of the world’s biggest music festivals.

The announcement came on February 19, when organizers revealed the full artist lineup. It also features K-pop girl group IVE and international stars such as Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye, Benson Boone, Armin van Buuren, and Brutalismus 3000, among others.

J-Hope’s addition to the Berlin edition of the famed Lollapalooza franchise has sent a wave of excitement through ARMY. His return follows a groundbreaking solo performance at Chicago’s 2022 festival. There, he made history as the first South Korean artist to headline the event.

Festival dates and venue details

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 is scheduled to take place over two days, on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin. IVE is scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 12, at the Telekom Main Stage from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (local time). Meanwhile, J-Hope will take the same stage the following day, Sunday, July 13, with a set running from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time).

The venue is known for its vast capacity. It will host a series of performances across multiple stages, featuring a wide range of genres from pop and electronic to hip-hop and rock. The festival is expected to draw massive crowds, including both local music lovers and international fans traveling to see their favorite artists live.

How to watch Lollapalooza Berlin online

For fans unable to attend the event in person, there’s good news. Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel, making it accessible to viewers worldwide.

Additionally, the Lollapalooza Berlin mobile app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. It will offer real-time updates, performance schedules, artist details, stage maps, and more. Whether you're attending in person or watching from home, the app is a handy guide to navigating the full festival experience.

J-Hope's festival legacy: From Chicago to Berlin

This isn't J-Hope's first Lollapalooza moment, and fans haven't forgotten. Back in July 2022, the rapper, dancer, and BTS member performed a solo headlining set at Lollapalooza Chicago. He stunned both fans and critics with a genre-spanning performance.

His bold and energetic set not only drew praise from the festival's audience but also made him the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. With his name now part of the Berlin lineup, expectations are sky-high for another unforgettable set.

A big moment for K-pop at Lollapalooza

The 2025 edition of Lollapalooza Berlin is also a win for K-pop fans in general. In addition to J-Hope, the girl group IVE is also included in the performer roster. Both artists are expected to deliver highly anticipated performances. ARMY and DIVEs (IVE’s fandom) are preparing for major fan turnouts in Berlin (and online).