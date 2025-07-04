'Did biggest mistake by making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Ali Abbas Zafar': Vashu Bhagnani on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, remained in the headlines all for the wrong reasons. While the movie turned out to be a big box office failure, it also ignited a new controversy of non-payment from the production house. And now, producer Vashu Bhagnani has opened up about the film, calling it a big mistake to make it with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

In a recent interview with Raunak Kotecha, Vashu Bhagnani admitted that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) was not a good film. While blaming Ali Abbas Zafar for the movie's failure, he said, "I did biggest mistake by making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Mr. Ali Abbas Zafar."

Vashu went on to add that how the Tiger Zinda Hai director failed to understand the title. "He didn't understand the title. Hum log bol bol ke thak gaye ki yeh ek comedy picture hai. Aap action daalo, usme bhi action tha. Aap action comedy daal do. Aap comedy action mat karo. Aaj wo mera itna beautiful brand tha, itna beautiful brand, log title se hi andar aana chahte hain."

The filmmaker further emphasized that regardless of who the stars are, if the movie is good, you will start liking it.

Vashu Bhagnani reveals he would like to remake OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with David Dhawan

When the filmmaker was asked which of his movies he would like to remake now, he quipped, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Part 1 comedy with David Dhawan only." He elaborated by saying that he would pick his friend Rumi Jaffrey as a writer and would try to get David Dhawan as director.

Vashu Bhagnani further stated that if David Ji is unavailable to direct, he will ask him to produce, although he will invest the money. "Unka ho mind hai comedy mein, it works like this, Aaj bhi," concluded Bhagnani.

For the unversed, the first Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in 1990. It had Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Directed by David Dhawan, it is considered among the most popular comedy movies of its time.

