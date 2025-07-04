Watch: Amid dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela’s airport look affirms ‘do what makes you happy’

Sreeleela has been tapping her identity as the next pan-India star. She recently completed shooting for her Bollywood debut film opposite Kartik Aaryan and is now back for the Ustad Bhagat Singh schedule with Pawan Kalyan. Her recent appearance at the airport has now grabbed attention.

Sreeleela’s outfit claims ‘do what makes you happy’

The Kissik star was recently spotted at the airport, where she obliged the paparazzi with photographs. Sreeleela was dressed in a black co-ord set, and her sleeves featured a sassy message affirming ‘do what makes you happy.’

She kept her hair half-tied and looked chirpy. Her latest airport appearance comes after she was recently spotted enjoying a date night with Kartik Aaryan.

Sreeleela’s dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan

Rumors about Sreeleela and Kartik’s alleged link-up were fueled after the duo paired up as leads in Anurag Basu’s yet untitled and upcoming film. Interestingly, it was back on July 3 when the two of them were spotted enjoying dinner together at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Fans were ecstatic about their appearance together and immediately began shipping them together as a couple. It is worth noting that none of them have ever accepted or denied any of the buzz.

Has Sreeleela doubled up her fees?

Coming to her work front, Sreeleela shot to pan-India fame after her electrifying dance number with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, titled Kissik.

Lately, the actress who was announced to be part of Akhil Akkineni’s next film, Lenin, reportedly stepped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Amid this, a Siasat report further claimed that the starlet has reportedly increased her fees per film. She has apparently doubled her remuneration for the upcoming projects.

While she earlier used to charge Rs. 3.5 to 4 crore per film, she has now demanded a pay cheque of about Rs. 7 crores for any of her following projects.

These, too, are unconfirmed reports at the moment, and the actress, or even her team, has not reacted to the speculations yet.

