Spirit: When will Prabhas begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop drama with Triptii Dimri?

Prabhas is all set to collaborate for the first time with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the much-anticipated movie Spirit. The film is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects of the latter and has been fueling quite a bit of excitement among fans. Recently, Sandeep’s brother gave an interesting update about the movie.

When will shooting for Spirit begin?

Recently, at an event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay, spilled the beans over the much-awaited update on the film. Speaking at the Celebrity Cricket Mela event in the USA, he confirmed that the Prabhas starrer would go on floors and begin shooting from September 2025 onwards.

Prabhas to shoot Spirit with no breaks?

As per a previous report, it was claimed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had requested Prabhas to allot him bulk dates for the shooting of Spirit. The primary reason behind this is that the movie requires the actor to pull off a completely new look and physique.

As a result, it would be difficult for Prabhas to change it for any other project midway through the shoot. Thus, the actor would complete all his pending work and only then begin with Spirit, so that it is completed in one go.

Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone as lead opposite Prabhas

The project Spirit garnered significant attention lately when Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone allegedly walked out of the film, and soon enough, the makers announced Triptii Dimri as the new lead.

For the uninitiated, Triptii has already collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The move by the Piku actress created quite a bit of controversy, as it was speculated that she quit after the producers and makers failed to meet her demands. Buzz about demanding a fixed schedule also flooded in, after which she stepped down from the project.

Prabhas’ work front

Fast forward to now, Prabhas is eyeing a December 2025 release with Maruthi-directed romantic horror comedy, The Raja Saab. Besides this, he also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s movie, tentatively titled Fauji.

