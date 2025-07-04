Box Office: Maa hits Rs 26.25 crore in 7 days, Kajol starrer IMPACTED by Jurassic World and Metro In Dino in Week 2

Maa, starring Kajol in the lead, along with Ronit Roy, Kerin Sharma, Indranil Sengupta, and others, is performing decently at the box office. The movie, directed by Vishal Furia, wrapped its opening week on a reasonable note. However, it will have to show better trends on the second weekend.

Maa collects Rs 26.25 crore in the opening week, needs better hold in the second weekend

Advertisement

Released on June 27, alongside Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One) and holdover release Sitaare Zameen Par, the supernatural drama took an encouraging start. After taking an opening of Rs 4.75 crore, it smashed Rs 6 crore on its second day and Rs 6.75 crore on its first Sunday, wrapping the first weekend at Rs 17.50 crore net in India.

It further witnessed a significant drop and could add Rs 2.50 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 3 crore on Tuesday. That too, because of subsidized ticket prices. It saw another drop on Wednesday and Thursday, when the ticket fares went back to normalcy and added Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.50 crore to the tally, respectively.

Maa ended its first week at an average figure of Rs 26.25 crore net at the box office. Though it is a reasonable figure for a Kajol starer, a better outcome was expected because of its genre and connection to the Shaitaan universe.

Advertisement

Maa to face Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth in week 2

The Kajol starrer should aim for a better hold in its second weekend. However, it will have to face new releases, Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth this weekend, which are expected to severely dent its business.

Bankrolled by Devgn Films, the supernatural drama is expected to close its entire theatrical run with a net collection of around Rs 37 crore at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Maa Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.75 crore 2 Rs 6 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore 5 Rs 3 crore 6 Rs 1.75 crore 7 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 26.25 crore net in 7 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 132 crore in 2 weeks, Aamir Khan starrer aims at Rs 160 crore finish in India