Meet Mia Zelu, a virtual influencer that Rishabh Pant is going gaga over on Instagram

Rishabh Pant’s cricket career may be surging forward as India’s Test vice-captain in England, but back home, it’s his Instagram activity that’s creating headlines. Screenshots showing Pant liking posts from Mia Zelu, a virtual influencer powered by AI, have gone viral.

The incident comes hot on the heels of a similar controversy involving Virat Kohli and actress Avneet Kaur, and social media was quick to revive the memes and mockery.

Advertisement

AI or not, fans are watching

Mia Zelu, a computer-generated figure known for her glamorous and synthetic content, has over 148,000 followers. When fans noticed that Pant had liked multiple posts from her account, reactions were swift. Some netizens joked that Pant had found a ‘safe’ option in the age of digital scrutiny.

“Rishabh Pant should not take risks by following the girl, that's why AI is better,” one comment read. Others were more critical, questioning why high-profile athletes engage with such content knowing every move is monitored. The fact that Mia’s follower list is private only served to further speculation.

The Kohli factor adds fuel

The backlash escalated in part because the Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur incident was still fresh in public memory. Per Z News, the former captain’s team had scrambled to issue a clarification during the scandal, blaming a so-called algorithm glitch.

No such response has come from Pant or his camp yet, leaving fans to interpret the silence. The timing of Pant’s online activity, just days after the Kohli episode died down, has only amplified public curiosity.

Advertisement

Memes and mixed reactions dominate the conversation

Social media platforms have lit up with memes, with users mixing cricket references and sarcastic commentary.

While a segment of fans defended Pant’s right to harmless online interaction, others questioned the judgment of athletes under constant public glare.

Whether accidental or intentional, one thing is clear: in the age of AI influencers, even a double tap can make headlines.

ALSO READ: Inside tour of Shubman Gill's Rs 3.2 crore Fazilka house: Big lawn for Lohri bonfires to home gym