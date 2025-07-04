Why is Hyeri apologizing to fans amid Wootae dating rumors? Reveals being 'attacked for a long time'

South Korean actress Hyeri has been making headlines lately, not for a new drama casting, but for her alleged love life. According to a July 1 report by the K-media outlet Sports Donga, she has been in a year-long relationship with dancer Wootae. Amid her agency's unclear response regarding the dating rumors and mounting speculation, she apologized to her fans.

Hyeri's first communication with fans amid Wootae dating row

On July 4, Hyeri took to the fan communication platform Bubble to express her love and concern for her fans. She mentioned being unable to sleep because she missed them too much. As the text came at the early hour of 7 AM, an irritated fan replied, "This is the first time I've seen a celebrity who doesn't think of the fans at all and sends messages at 7 AM."

The Friendly Rivalry actress apologized for that and promised to be more mindful from then on. She sent texts that read, "I am so sorry. I will make sure to check before sending!" and "I hope you know I am always thankful and sorry and love you all. I'll do better! Thanks."

On seeing that, a lot of fans swarmed in to cheer her up, saying she neither needed to care for nor apologize to people who say "bad things" to her.

Did Hyeri indirectly address her private life deets with Ryu Jun Yeol and Wootae?

Among her Bubble messages, one particular text broke fans' hearts. It read, "I've been attacked for a long time, so I'm honestly okay. But I am sad when I hear that you guys are hurt." It may be an indication of the hate she received following the news of her breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol, as well as after the latest report of her alleged romantic relationship with Street Man Fighter's Wootae.

Many ridiculed her, claiming that the two men she's linked up with have similar facial features, which shows her taste in men. Her agency Sublime's "it [Wootae dating news] seems difficult to confirm" statement didn't help either. Amid all this, fans hoped their positive comments would give her the strength to endure.

