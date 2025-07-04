Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 132 crore in 2 weeks, Aamir Khan starrer aims at Rs 160 crore finish in India

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan in the lead alongside an ensemble cast of specially challenged real-life individuals, has completed its two-week run at the box office. The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, not only won the audience's love but also emerged as a Clean Hit venture.

Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 132 crore net in 14 days in India

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par debuted with an impressive Rs 87.50 crore net in its opening week. It stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark on its second Saturday (Day 9) and wrapped its second weekend by adding Rs 32.50 crore net to the tally.

The movie experienced a significant drop on weekdays as it lost major screens to new releases, including Maa and F1 (Formula One). It netted just Rs 12 crore from the second Monday to the second Thursday, ending the second week at Rs 44.50 crore net.

With its impressive opening week and a decent second week, the total two-week cume of Sitaare Zameen Par now stands at Rs 132 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 6.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 12.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 13.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.50 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 132 crore net in 14 days

Sitaare Zameen Par targets Rs 160 crore finish

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, the sports drama should aim for an encouraging jump on the third weekend. However, the movie is facing two new releases this weekend as Metro…In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth arrived in cinemas.

Advertisement

Since Aamir Khan is in no mood to bring the movie on OTT platforms anytime soon, Sitaare Zameen Par will continue to stick in cinemas for the long run. This move can eventually benefit the film and take its lifetime earnings to an expected figure of Rs 160 crore net in India.

Though it is not a reasonable figure for an Aamir Khan starrer, one must note that Sitaare Zameen Par has a moderate production cost. Moreover, the movie hit the cinemas against all odds despite the genre being considered almost dead in the post-pandemic era.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth USA Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's film debuts with USD 30.50 million, emerges as 6th biggest opener of 2025