NC24: Naga Chaitanya's next movie with Karthik Dandu is a mythological thriller, month-long second schedule begins

Naga Chaitanya is all set to be back on-screen with his next film, NC24. The action adventure project is directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, who is leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual spectacle never seen before.

Naga Chaitanya starts month-long schedule for NC24

Amid the spotlight surrounding the Akkineni clan following Akhil and Zainab’s wedding, Naga Chaitanya is now back on the sets once more, completing the shooting for his upcoming mythological thriller, NC24.

The second phase of the shooting will now take place extensively in Hyderabad, involving some crucial scenes between the lead actor and his co-stars. This will be a month-long schedule for which a massive set has also been constructed inside Annapurna Studios.

Budget and crew details about NC24

The makers have assured that they will roll out the names of the other actors in the film shortly, who will share the screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The formal title will be unveiled soon as well.

The movie happens to be one of the highest-budget projects in Chay's career and would witness him in a never-before-seen transformation. His character would be significantly different from anything he has done in recent times.

Coming to the crew, the cinematography is handled by Ragul Dharuman while the story is penned by filmmaker Sukumar. It is produced by BVSN Prasad, Sukumar, and Bapineedu.

Naga Chaitanya spilled beans on spending weekends with Sobhita Dhulipala

In a recent interview with Man’s World, Chaitanya spilled the beans on his personal life, now that he is married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

He added that since the two of them are in Hyderabad together, they make it a point to share breakfast and dinner with each other. Moreover, weekends are sacred for both of them, which is the time when they unwind and spend time together.

Discussing their unique dynamic, the actor commented, “She's into reading, I'm into racing. But we're both creative people. We take turns planning holidays. One time it's her lead, the next time it's mine.”

