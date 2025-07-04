Who Was Harry Styles Kissing at Glastonbury Music Festival? All We Know About One Direction Star’s New Love Interest

Harry Styles left onlookers wide-eyed when he was spotted snogging a mysterious woman during his low-key visit to the UK's famed Glastonbury Music Festival. Many tried to get a look at the identity of the unknown face but were unsuccessful; however, recent reports have finally revealed who it might be after all.

According to a report from The Sun, the woman previously believed to be singer Olivia Dean, who was linked to the star in 2024, was later revealed to be producer Ella Kenny.

It has been revealed that the two 'had fun together' and exchanged a kiss on the dancefloor. Despite having a good time, the two may not let it evolve into something bigger. An insider was quoted telling the US Sun, "They had a good time in the moment, but it doesn't mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog."

It was reported that the One Direction singer initially entered the VIP area with his mates; however, his attention was soon diverted to the lady as she arrived shortly after. Onlookers claimed that he had eyes only for her and were then 'inseparable'. She was led to the dancefloor after kissing him on the cheek thrice, while the actual make-out session happened around 2:30 am. However, they noted that it was very brief and is likely not to proceed into something bigger.

Harry Styles' Love Life

Harry Styles has been in many public relationships without getting too serious with anyone, so any hint of his regenerating love life has invited a lot of opinions and curiosity. His last relationship was with actress Taylor Russell, which ended in May 2024. His other love interests include Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Wilde.

Meanwhile, the former One Direction star's last album was Harry's House, which was released in 2022. Since then, the singer has been on a bit of a break, as fans continue to demand new music.

