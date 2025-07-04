After V, BTS' RM hangs out with Oldboy director Park Chan Wook, fans wonder what's cooking

BTS fans are once again in detective mode. This time, their attention is on RM and V, possibly stepping into the acting world.

The speculation reignited after RM shared an Instagram story showing him posing with Park Chan Wook. He’s the legendary director behind Oldboy, Decision to Leave, and The Handmaiden. Also in the photo was Myung Whun Chung, a globally respected pianist and conductor.

The image quickly set ARMY buzzing; and not just because of the company. It also raised eyebrows because this wasn’t the first BTS-Park Chan Wook connection fans had noticed.

V spotted with Park Chan Wook weeks ago

Just weeks earlier, on June 17, 2025, V was spotted attending a classical music performance by Jo Sung Jin. He was sitting beside none other than Park Chan Wook himself. And even earlier, on June 9, V had shared an Instagram story that showed him deep in conversation with the director.

Fans were already intrigued by the interaction, and with these continued sightings, the buzz only intensified. Now, with RM’s latest photo, ARMY feels like they’ve just been handed another dot to connect. Given the timing and shared appearances, fans are wondering: Could something be brewing behind the scenes, a film, drama, or even a collaborative project in the works?

Are RM and V eyeing acting roles?

Although no official statements have been made, fans are buzzing with the possibility that both RM and V may be considering acting ventures under Park’s direction. For V, this would mark a long-awaited return to acting following his role in Hwarang (2016). As for RM, it could be his on-screen debut, a moment many fans have been dreaming of.

For now, it’s all speculation

While nothing has been confirmed, the series of recent sightings and shared company with Park Chan Wook is too intriguing for fans to ignore. Whether it’s a drama, film, or an artistic collaboration of another kind, ARMY is holding out hope that something exciting is on the horizon.

