BLACKPINK's Goyang concert: When and where is first DEADLINE tour show taking place, possible setlist and more

The four members of BLACKPINK will be seen sharing the stage for the first time in two years. After focusing and excelling in their solo careers, the girls are officially back as a team. They are set to rock the stage with their stellar world tour performances soon.

Here are all the latest updates regarding when and where the inaugural concerts will take place, as well as what you can expect from them.

When and where will BLACKPINK's first DEADLINE concert take place?

K-pop heavyweight BLACKPINK is set to hold their first two shows of the DEADLINE World Tour at the Goyang International Stadium on June 5 (Saturday) and June 6 (Sunday). Their tour will begin with high-octane shows in their home country, followed by an overseas schedule, which will culminate in a Hong Kong stop on January 25, 2026.

The big BLACKPINK surprise slated for July 5

According to BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, the artists will unveil a brand new song at the Goyang concert. The title of the track is speculated to be Do Not Jump, based on an interactive website formulation by the artists. It is their first musical offering since their 2022 album, BORN PINK.

However, it hasn't been confirmed whether the debut performance showcase will be accompanied by a music video released. Fans have repeatedly expressed their desire for an MV drop and are expecting to be blown away with the wish finally getting fulfilled.

Probable setlist of BLACKPINK's 2025 DEADLINE World Tour

According to June 3 updates shared by BLACKPINK's fandom BLINK, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were heard practicing As If It's Your Last and FOREVER YOUNG at the venue. Some fans who watched the rehearsal on the giant LED screen from a nearby spot outside the stadium shared clips of the alleged rehearsal session.

The original poster also claimed to have heard the girl group members rehearsing their global hits, like DDU-DU DDU-DU and How You Like That. They probably also heard about possible preparations for PLAYING WITH FIRE. Besides these, their BORN PINK tracks like Pink Venom, Typa Girl, and Shut Down are also expected to make it to the setlist.

