BTS' SUGA investing in MLB team after taking over basketball? All we know about plans for The Athletics involvement

BTS' SUGA is branching out beyond music, this time into the world of professional baseball. According to a July 4 report, the K-pop star is joining forces with Korean baseball legend Park Chan Ho. The duo is part of a major investment in the Major League Baseball (MLB) team, The Athletics. The team is currently in the process of relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Back in April 2023, the NBA officially named SUGA as a new ambassador for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. He's always known for his long-standing love of basketball. Now, it seems he's taking his passion for sports even further.

The unexpected partnership has caught both the sports and entertainment industries by surprise. It signals a bold new chapter for SUGA as he takes on a behind-the-scenes role in one of America's most historic baseball franchises.

Investing in the future of Las Vegas baseball

The Athletics, once based in Oakland since 1968, recently broke ground on a brand-new stadium in Las Vegas. It is set to open by 2028. The total construction cost is projected at 1.75 billion USD. The team is actively working to secure funding through new shareholders and private equity investment.

Enter Team 61, a sports management agency founded by Park Chan Ho, the first South Korean to play in the MLB. The agency is reportedly leading a 70 million USD investment in The Athletics' stadium development by setting up a private equity fund. This fund will purchase around 2–3% of newly issued shares in the team.

SUGA among star-studded list of investors

Joining Park Chan Ho as co-investors are several high-profile names, including:

SUGA (BTS)

Lee Man Deuk, President of Samchully Co., Ltd.

Mike Joo, COO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investment division

This marks a rare crossover between global K-pop fame and the American professional sports world. It positions SUGA as one of the few Korean entertainers with a financial stake in a U.S. sports franchise.

A new image for The Athletics?

Despite its legacy, with 9 World Series titles since its founding in 1901, The Athletics has struggled in recent years. The team has faced challenges both competitively and financially. The move to Las Vegas is seen as a much-needed reset. And with it comes a new roster of influential backers hoping to restore the team's image and relevance.

Park Chan Ho's involvement has already raised hopes for potential Korean talent recruitment in the MLB. Meanwhile, SUGA's global star power could pave the way for international fan engagement and brand collaborations.

What's next for SUGA and The Athletics?

Neither SUGA nor Park Chan Ho has officially commented on their roles as investors. But fans and industry watchers are buzzing with speculation. Could this lead to K-pop-themed promotions, or even sports-culture crossover content? Will Park play a hands-on role in team strategy or scouting?

With music charts conquered and world tours under his belt, SUGA is now stepping into an entirely different field. And the pitch is just getting started!

