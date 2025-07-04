Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates milestone with wife Katia and their 3 kids: ‘Congrats All Star…’

Francisco Lindor’s long-awaited return to the MLB All-Star Game came with more than just league honors—it came with a celebration that began right at home. After being named the National League’s starting shortstop for the July 15 All-Star Game in Atlanta, the Mets star was greeted by a handmade surprise crafted by his daughters.

With his wife Katia filming, Lindor’s family turned his achievement into a moment of pure, personal triumph, complete with glitter, construction paper, and wide-eyed pride.

A homemade sign and a hug that said it all

Following the Mets’ 7-3 victory over the Brewers in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Lindor returned home to cheers not from a stadium, but from his two eldest daughters, Kalina and Amapola. Holding a sign that read, “Congrats All Star (Papa),” the girls greeted their father with a happy embrace—an Instagram Story moment that instantly resonated with fans.

“We had an arts ‘n crafts project waiting at home for our All Star after his game,” Katia captioned the clip. In the video, the shortstop can be seen emotionally hugging his children, repeating “Thank you” in Spanish with a smile.

Their youngest, baby Koa, wasn’t crafting yet, but he was part of the celebration, too. Katia later posted a tribute of her own, writing, “So proud of you.”

A milestone six years in the making

Lindor’s last All-Star selection came in 2019 with Cleveland. His 2025 return felt different, not just because of the gap, but because of what it represented. After a slump that saw him go 8-for-60 since mid-June, Lindor exploded at the plate with a home run, three hits, and three RBIs against Milwaukee.

“It’s a fantastic event. I’m honored, blessed,” Lindor said after the game. He also thanked fans and teammates, adding, “I’m an All-Star because of them.” His joy was evident, and the warm welcome from his family only emphasized that he was truly “blessed to be in this position.”

