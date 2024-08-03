When BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprised Stray Kids’ Bang Chan with a thoughtful gift on his birthday

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Bang Chan from Stray Kids have shared a special friendship for a long time. They have known each other since starting their careers as K-pop idols and have managed to keep in touch even after all these years. A few years back, Lisa surprised the boy group member with a special gift on his birthday that he could not stop talking about.

In 2022, Bang Chan, the leader and member of Stray Kids, did his regular live broadcast of Chan’s Room, where he shared many instances of his life with fans. During the live, he also talked about a gift he had received from a friend and emphasized how much he loved it. Although he did not say her name, he dropped hints that indicated Lisa. The artist said, “You guys probably already know who it is. I actually got it from someone who’s ‘Pretty Savage’. And someone who [has] so, so, so much talent.”

Moreover, he also jokingly said that she was two months late to send the gift but reiterated how thankful he was for the gift. Bang Chan finally revealed that the gift was the hoodie he was wearing during the livestream and it quickly became his favorite. Bang Chan’s reaction and Lisa’s heartfelt gesture reveal just how close they are as friends.



Lisa made her debut as a solo artist with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and the song grabbed top spots on international charts, including the Billboard Global 200. She also received multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022, making her the first K-pop soloist to receive it.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. She released the single ROCKSTAR under the company first time after its establishment.

On the other hand, Stray Kids made their comeback with a new mini-album titled ATE along with the music video for the title track Chk Chk Boom.