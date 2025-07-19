BTS' Jin hops on viral Coldplay kiss cam moment at Run Seokjin Anaheim concert, leaves fans in stitches: 'He's my bro?'

Jin held his solo world tour's Anaheim concerts on June 17 and 18. He wowed the crowd with his captivating vocals, visuals and stage presence. But what truly stole the show on the second night was the fun guessing game he played with fans. It brought the house down with laughter and quickly spread like wildfire across social media. The Run Jin-themed activities of the BTS members' concerts are what make it even more interesting.

Jin recreated the viral Coldplay concert CEO-HR moment

During day 2 Anaheim show tour of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, Jin played a guessing game with the concert attendees, known as Connect Army. During the game, the audience was tasked with acting out a word or phrase, which the BTS member had to guess. One enthusiastic fan decided to reenact the viral kiss-cam moment from the recent Coldplay Massachusetts concert. Jin, playing along, mimicked the hugging and hiding face action on stage and quickly figured out what the fan was portraying.

Upon realising the answer, he burst into uncontrollable laughter, shaking his head in amusement and jokingly asking, "He's my bro?" He said it because the members of BTS and Coldplay are known to share a brotherly bond. As the fans responded “yes" to Jin's question, he said the answer, Coldplay, aloud. The game was filled with non-stop laughter from both the fans and Jin, making it an unforgettable experience.

Fans were particularly amused by Jin's quick wit and awareness of current viral trends, which allowed him to guess the reference with ease.

What was the viral Coldplay kiss-cam moment about?

Coldplay's Massachusetts concert turned into a viral sensation due to an unexpected kiss cam moment. During the show at Gillette Stadium, a man and woman snuggled up together were suddenly spotlighted on the jumbotron, identified later as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. Caught off guard, they hastily pulled apart and attempted to conceal their faces.

That's when Chris Martin chimed in with his signature humor, saying, “Oh look at these two, either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” sending fits of laughter among the audience.

