BOYS II PLANET: Who are Leo and Sangwon? Know about ex-BIGHIT Trainee A members going viral for covering ENHYPEN

BOYS II PLANET contestants Sangwon and Leo are currently going viral for their vocal skills. The duo made a stellar first impression with their debut act in the second season of the South Korean survival show. A preview unveiled on July 14 featured the two artists sharing their musical journey, along with a snippet of their act. It took the internet by storm, and it has already fetched them a fan base.

Sangwon and Leo go viral for covering ENHYPEN's No Doubt

The duo performed ENHYPEN's No Doubt for their star level test of BOYS II PLANET. It means that their act will lead them to be categorized into one of the four ranks– ALL STAR, TWO STAR, ONE STAR, and NO STAR.

Trainees who fail to earn any stars will be immediately eliminated from the show. However, the possibility seems unlikely for Sangwon and Leo as their act left everyone wide-eyed in awe.

The judges' reactions clearly showcased their admiration for the duo's exceptional vocal skills. Fellow contestants were equally impressed, questioning whether the performance was live due to the pair's stable singing.

Know about Sangwon and Leo

22-year-old artists Lee Leo and Lee Sang Won are former BIGHIT Trainee A members, with the former being Australian and the latter Korean. Trainee A was intended to be the third boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC, following BTS and TXT; however, the project was abruptly halted and officially ended in December 2022.

Following that, the duo signed with GRID Entertainment and were set to debut as a male duo under the moniker Leo & Sangwon.

A few weeks after the announcement of their new venture, it was revealed that they would be participating in Mnet's survival show Boys II Planet. The duo has been besties for about eight years and joined the survival show with the hope of debuting together. Leo trained for 3 years and 7 months, and Sangwon trained for 6 years before auditioning for the upcoming show.

After Trainee A disbanded, Leo was active as a soloist; however, his desire to build a career with Sangwon made the two appear on Boys II Planet.