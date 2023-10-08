EXCLUSIVE: TIOT weighs on upcoming debut, members recall Boy Planet gig and celebrate album release

TIOT comprising former Boys Planet trainees is slated to debut in the coming year and has already decided to display the charms of the four members via a pre-release album, Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities. If that’s not a way to declare their charms and raise the anticipation for their entry into the K-pop world, we don’t know what is.

TIOT presents its Blueprint for K-pop

The four-piece made up of KIM MIN SEOUNG, KUM JUN HYEON, HONG KEON HEE, and CHOI WOO JIN, all of whom participated in the reality survival show Boys Planet, dropped the pre-debut album Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities on August 23 following which we asked them about their thoughts for their debut. To this, member KIM MIN SEOUNG said, “I’ve had opportunities to go on stage a few times before, and I’ve always had a desire to stand on that stage with a song sung in my own voice. Then the day of my debut arrived and standing there with my own song filled my heart with emotions and joy. I’ll forever cherish this moment, and I’ll give my all on every stage, knowing that it was the fans who made it possible.”

KUM JUN HYEON added, “I find great happiness and fulfillment in being able to showcase the songs and dances of my team, which were once just dreams and hopes, and to receive such overwhelming support and love from our fans. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have made my debut as an (a K-pop) idol.”

HONG KEON HEE spoke about the process that led him to this level, “I’m ultimately debuting as a member of TIOT, after pouring all my heart and soul into achieving it. I did worry as well, wondering if I was truly prepared and capable of doing well. However, I’ve been steadily finding and addressing the answers to the questions I’ve asked myself. I gave my all in this endeavor because I yearned to embrace every experience and confront it head-on. The moments I’ve spent on stage during this journey have been exceptionally meaningful and precious to me.”

On the other hand, CHOI WOO JIN expressed happiness, “I was overjoyed that the dream I had as a trainee was finally becoming a reality, but I was somewhat stunned as well. It was when I stood on stage as a member of TIOT, rather than Redstart Boys, that hit me to realize, “Woah, I’ve finally made my debut!” I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us!

I genuinely hope that this small step will leave a significant impact on many people. Our album, Frame the Blueprint: Prelude to Possibilities, comprises a total of 5 tracks, each showcasing our unique color, including the title song Unbeatable. This pre-debut album signifies the commencement of our journey with the spirit and ambition of TIOT.”

TIOT on learnings from Boys Planet

The idol survival show that gave rise to ZEROBASEONE saw the members of this quartet vying for a place. In the process, the boys grew closer and were able to put their talents to the test. Here’s what the members said about rising to the challenge and what they learned from participating on Boys Planet.

KIM MIN SEOUNG: Participating in Boys Planet allowed me to learn how to manage my condition and clarify the direction in which I wanted to grow. It also equipped me with problem-solving skills, as I navigated the journey of dreaming and making those dreams a reality.

KUM JUN HYEON: Before my debut, I tried to improve how I looked on screen, aiming to come across as more attractive and professional. Through this process of self-monitoring and growth, my dream of becoming a singer became bigger, and it marked the initial stage of discovering my own voice.

HONG KEON HEE: My time on Boys Planet allowed me to learn a side of myself that I did not know before. While it may be something trivial, I gained valuable insights from my on-stage experiences—learning how to appear more attractive, mastering cool facial expressions, and becoming comfortable with the camera. Additionally, living alongside nearly 100 other trainees during this period was a valuable opportunity for personal growth.

CHOI WOO JIN: While participating in the show, I came to appreciate the significance of team members and understood the need to prioritize mindset over skill sets. This experience reaffirmed the importance of mastering the fundamentals. By showcasing their Unbeatable attitude, the members of TIOT have made it clear that they’re ready for a strong debut. Are you?

