Year-Ender Poll: From Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun to Squid Game season 2’s Lee Jung Jae; VOTE for the best K-drama male lead of 2024

The year 2024 has been a remarkable one for K-dramas, bringing not only the return of beloved stars but also the rise of new faces and emerging talent. Among the newcomers, Byeon Woo Seok captivated audiences with his charm and on-screen chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner, solidifying his place in the industry.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun, a veteran in the romance genre, made a much-anticipated return with Queen of Tears, which became one of the highest-rated K-dramas of the year. Jung Hae In also delighted fans with his portrayal of the ropeless romantic trope in Love Next Door, a show warmly received by viewers. Uhm Tae Goo and Wi Ha Joon, known for their darker roles, surprised audiences with their debut performances in the romance genre, showcasing their impressive versatility.

On the action front, Lee Dong Wook took a bold step with A Shop of Killers, where he showcased his dynamic skills in a high-octane storyline. Ji Chang Wook kept busy with multiple projects, including the K-dramas Gangnam B-side and Queen Woo as well as the action-packed movie Revolver. Gong Yoo also returned to the screen, delighting fans with his much-anticipated series The Trunk.

With so many stellar performances this year, which actor do you think stood out the most? Vote now!

