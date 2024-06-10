You Are the Apple of My Eye first look: TWICE's Dahyun, B1A4's Jinyoung raise anticipation for rom-com in school uniforms

TWICE's Dahyun and B1A4's Jinyoung's much-anticipated drama The Apple of My Eye has raised expectations with the first stills which have been released. The upcoming film is a remake of the hit 2011 Taiwanese film. Dahyun was previously confirmed to be a part of the film Sprint which will mark her debut. Jinyoung has been a part of many hit dramas like Sweet Home and Police University.

TWICE's Dahyun and B1A4's Jinyoung's thrilling chemistry in You Are the Apple of My Eye stills

On June 10, the first look of the upcoming film You Are the Apple of My Eye was released. In the stills, Dahyun and Jinyoung can be seen sporting school uniforms and smiling, giving a youthful and fresh look. One of the stills shows Dahyun and Jinyoung sweetly looking at each other hinting at the romance plot between the two main leads. Dahyun will be appearing as shy but determined Sunah and Jinyoung takes on the role of fun-loving Jinwoo. See the stills below.

More about You Are the Apple of My Eye

You Are the Apple of My Eye is an upcoming romance comedy film starring TWICE's Dahyun and B1A4's Jinyoung. The project is being directed by Cho Young Myoung.

The film is adapted from the hit Taiwanese movie. The story is based on The Girl We Chased Together in Those Years by Jiu Ba Dao. The plot revolves around a school troublemaker who is assigned an ideal student as a monitor to keep a check on him. As they come closer, romance bubbles. The film will explore themes of youth and first love.

Dahyun has also been confirmed for the upcoming sports film Sprint. Fans are excited to see her debut as an actress. B1A4's Jinyoung has impressed viewers with his appearance in various dramas like Sweet Home, My First First Love, Police University and many more.

