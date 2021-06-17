EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS 'saliva' is the most gross thing she applies on her skin to manage pimples

In a candid chat with the Baahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia talked about everything skin and hair with us. Here's all the scoop!

One of the finest actors in the country today, Tamannaah Bhatia has proved herself as an actor time and again. The actor who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films is also hailed high, for her excellent skin texture.

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, the actor shared all that she does to ensure her skin remains as good as it looks.

Breaking the idea just before she starts off, Tamannaah revealed that her skin isn't as perfect as it looks and requires a lot of effort to look clean and clear. The actor believes that what goes in the system is most important. For dark circles, Tam revealed that while she did want a quick hack, her nutritionist told her that the only way to get rid of them was to sleep! "But I can't sleep, tell me something else," was her exasperated response!

For these things, the Baahubali star believes that there is no actual solution. "I can tell you hacks but there are more basic problems and things you need to sort before you can go to those," she tells us.

Tam also went on to reveal that her disciplined lifestyle is what ensures that her skin looks as good as it does. Like every other person, the actor too gets the occasional pimple. "When I was younger, I used to really fiddle with it," she explains and added that she realised it doesn't work and stopped meddling with them. But now, "Your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out you (pimples) and work on them. It actually does work!" the actor reveals.

As for when it comes to recurring skin issues, Tamannaah believes the best bet is going to see a doctor.

For her hair, the actor, like most Indian women, swears by Coconut oil. The actor has also experimented with and is convinced by Onion juice!

Watch the video here to find out more on all that Tamannaah does to maintain her skin and hair.

