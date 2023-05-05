15 Best Ways to Wear Joggers to Make a Statement

Joggers have come a long way since their inception. In the past, joggers were considered merely a casual style suitable for running errands or hitting the gym. However, today, from the streets of Tokyo to the fashion runways of New York, jogging pants have become a staple in the fashion industry. Whether you are a fashionista who loves to stay on top of the latest trends or someone looking for a comfortable outfit to wear around the house while looking put-together and chic, you will love some of the best ways to wear joggers we have shared here.

In this article, we explore the various ways you can wear joggers and flaunt your style. From pairing them with heels and a crop top to rocking them with sneakers and a hoodie, there is no right or wrong way to rock joggers. With the proper styling and accessories, you can even make jogging pants look dressy and stylish. Let's check out how to wear joggers fashionably!

What Is a Jogger Exactly?

A jogger or a jogging pant is a blend of pants and pajamas that were originally meant for exercise. These pants have a stretchy waistband and cuffs at the bottom that create a comfortable fit and will stay in place no matter what activities you partake in. You can wear it casually or dress it up by pairing it with various stylish options like a bomber jacket, boots, funky sneakers, or crop tops.

15 Best Ways to Wear Joggers And Flaunt Your Style with Comfort

1. Deep Neck Crop Top with Joggers and Sneakers

Joggers are the perfect addition to any wardrobe, as they are versatile and comfortable. Not only do they look stylish, but they can easily be dressed up or down to fit any occasion. One of the best ways to wear joggers is to pair them with a deep-neck crop top and sneakers for a casual yet fashionable look. This outfit is perfect for a casual day out, running errands, going out with friends, or just having a relaxed day. Moreover, if you like accessories, you can opt for a cross-body bag, a pair of glasses, or even a hat to rock this athleisure wear!

2. Denim Jacket with Joggers And Ankle-length Boots

Denim jackets, a pair of joggers, and ankle boots are a timeless and fashionable combination. The simple yet stylish look provides a classic and understated flair that is suitable for any occasion. While the boots add a unique sense of sophistication, the denim jacket enhances the casualness. So, styling these items together is one of the best ways to wear joggers and achieve an effortless fashion-forward look. Whether you are going out with friends, planning a night out, or attending a formal event, the combination of these two pieces helps to create an eye-catching outfit that will undoubtedly turn heads. Moreover, apart from looking stylish, the denim jacket will also add another layer of warmth, making it an ideal ensemble for cool weather.

3. Tank Top with Joggers And Heeled Sneakers

With the changing weather, you need to adjust your wardrobe as well. Whether you are a fan of fashion or just looking for an easy way to up your style game, a tank top (or even a high-quality cropped cami) with heeled sneakers is one of the best ways to wear joggers to make an impression. Not only is it incredibly easy to wear, but it also looks great. While the tank top gives the outfit a relaxed vibe, the comfort of joggers and the edginess of heeled sneakers offer structure and a sophisticated touch. For the best effect, choose a bold color for your tank top and pair it with a neutral color for the joggers. Moreover, you can accessorize your outfit with a pair of funky sunglasses, fashion jewelry, and a bright purse to elevate your look!

4. Hoodie And Jogger Co-ord Set

Hoodie co-ord sets are another great ways to wear joggers. It is especially perfect for early mornings in the fall, whether you are looking for a quick jogging session or just some chill time around the house. Co-ord joggers mean that you spend no time trying to figure out an outfit that works! You can also add some extra flair to your look by adding cool shades and a fanny pack!

5. V-neck Short Top with Joggers And Canvas Shoes

The perfect outfit for a casual day out or brunch with friends consists of a V-neck short top, joggers, and canvas shoes. A unique look that is easy to pull off, it is an ideal option for those days when you want to look your best but do not want to go all out with too much effort. This combination of clothing is stylish, comfortable, and practical, so you can be sure to enjoy your day out. While the V-neck top gives a flirty feel, the canvas shoes provide a sleek and modern look that complements the whole outfit. Not only is this combination another great way to wear joggers but also leaves plenty of room for your individual style. Moreover, to finish off your look, you can also add accessories like statement earrings, a black cap, a fashionable watch, sunglasses, or a belt bag to slay in style!

6. Crop Top with Joggers

This outfit combines the comfort of joggers with the style of a crop top. Whether you want to practice your favorite sports with ease while looking stylish or simply take a stroll around your neighborhood — this unique combination is another great way to wear joggers. From summer days spent at the beach to cozy late-night dinners to movie dates, this style looks great while giving you enough comfort to last the evening. Moreover, you can choose any color combination, design, and pattern to amp up this outfit!

7. Boxy Fit Short Top with Joggers And Sneakers

In the world of fashion, the combination of baggy short tops with joggers and white sneakers will take your look to a cool, contemporary level. One might argue that this is the best way to wear joggers when you want to go for a completely casual yet super chic and comfy look. No wonder this look has not only become popular in the street style scene but has also made a place in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts all over the world. By pairing these items together, you can create a stylish and laid-back look that is sure to turn heads. For a cooler, hipster vibe, try mixing in a bomber jacket and a pair of aviators. Moreover, the versatility of this style allows you to accessorize with jewelry and scarves to give your outfit a unique edge!

8. Solid White Tee with Joggers

We all know the classic combination of a white tee and joggers. It is an outfit that is comfortable and easy to put together but also looks great, no matter what age or gender you are. It is a versatile look that you can wear on any occasion, and even dress up if you need to. Whether you are running errands, hanging out with friends, or attending a formal event, throwing on a plain white tee over your bottoms is the best way to wear joggers! Moreover, you can accessorize your solid t-shirt with funky chains or silver jewelry and handbags to add some extra dimension to your outfit.

9. Round Neck Tucked-in Tee And Leather Coat with Joggers

Who says joggers cannot be part of an absolutely elegant and semi-formal chic outfit? Try this and stand out from the crowd at your next office brunch or meet-up with clients. A tucked-in black tee with black joggers creates a fine and classic silhouette. The leather coat adds a touch of sophistication and chic to the outfit! Add high-ankle black boots and you are all set to rock. Keep accessories to the minimum save a pair of your best sunglasses for this one.

10. Strappy Top, Long Plastic Jacket with Joggers And High-heeled Lace Up Boots

Whether you are dressing up for an event or just want to look stylish when hanging out with your girlfriends, a strappy top, a long plastic jacket with joggers, and high-heeled lace-up boots make the perfect ensemble. This up-to-date look is the best way to wear joggers if being both dressy and casual, blending an urban street style look with an outfit inspired by the runway is what you are aiming for! The combination of the strappy top and plastic jacket creates a fashion-forward outfit that is sure to make a statement. Moreover, while the joggers add a relaxed comfort to the outfit, the boots complete the look with a little bit of edge! You can also accessorize with a beanie, sunglasses, and a fanny pack to further elevate your impression.

11. Bikini Top Or Bralette Top with Joggers

For those days when you want to look effortlessly stylish, pairing a bikini top (or a bralette top) with joggers is the perfect way to go. This combination is one of the best ways to wear joggers that creates an edgy look to show you are not afraid to take fashion risks. It is a look that can take you from running errands to catching up with friends. Also, it is casual chic and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. You can rock this look with any type of jogger; choose a pair with a drawstring waistband or elasticized cuffs to create the perfect silhouette. Add some sneakers and you are all set to look put together while still being comfortable!

12. Round Neck Solid T-shirts with Joggers And Funky Shoes

Joggers are a great fashion trend for men and women alike. To make the most out of their style, pair them with a round-neck solid t-shirt for a classic but modern look. This look is great for casual dinners, movie nights, or even a day out shopping with friends. To give the look a more feminine touch, add a flannel or leather jacket. For men, opting for a bomber jacket is a great way to give the outfit an edgy vibe. To add some fun, you can try pairing them with funky shoes such as sneakers, fashionable sandals, or slip-on loafers. If you want an extra touch of style, accessorize with a belt or a statement chain. By mixing and matching these items, you will be able to create a dapper ensemble for any occasion!

13. Oversized Hoodie with Joggers And Shoes

Whether you are going for a bold statement or a laid-back look, one of the best ways to wear joggers is by pairing them with an oversized hoodie and shoes. This combination is perfect for a night out or a casual weekend, making it a great way to look stylish while still being comfortable. To give it an extra oomph, try pairing this look with unique and intriguing shoes like white boots, platform heels, or even combat boots. Moreover, to add even more pizzazz to the look, you can layer on jewelry or add a few accessories like a cap or a hat!

14. Graphic Printed T-shirt with High-waist Joggers And Heeled Shoes

For a casual tone, you can try pairing a graphic printed t-shirt with joggers and get an effortless yet chic look. You can opt for brightly colored joggers or plain ones and add a little bit of contrast and glamor with a pair of heeled shoes like sandals or mules. Lastly, finish off your outfit with statement earrings and bold lip color to add an extra touch of polish, modernism, and sophistication. This is yet another great way to wear joggers that works perfectly for any casual outing or event while giving you the fashionista vibe!

15. Zip-on Jacket And Joggers with Puffer Overcoat

Whether you are heading to the shops, going out for a night on the town, or just wanting to stay warm during colder months, a zip-on jacket and joggers with a puffer overcoat is the perfect combination for comfort and style. This combination is the best way to wear joggers to achieve an urban or city look in colder months. Moreover, you can change it up by wearing a turtle neck top with a classy choker, sunglasses, and a sling bag to finish your overall chic look. To further uplift your outfit, pair it with boots, sneakers, heels, or even Crocs, and flaunt your style!

Conclusion

Joggers are not just for the gym anymore — they have become increasingly popular in recent years and are an essential part of any stylish wardrobe. Whether you are wearing them for a casual day out or dressing them up for a night on the town, fashion-forward jogger outfits can be the perfect way to express your personal style. With an array of colors, combinations, fabrics, and styles to choose from, joggers offer endless possibilities to create the perfect look. So, wait no more, order your favorite jogging pants, and explore all the best ways to wear joggers without compromising your comfort. Show off your style and become a self-proclaimed fashionista in no time!

What do you wear with joggers? Let us know your fashion secrets in the comments section below!

