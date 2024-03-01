Anupamaa Written Update, March 1: As Anupama waits at the bus stop, she gets a call from Anuj. Anuj drinks alcohol and informs Anupama how her way of addressing him has changed and that is hurting him. Anupama mentions that she is keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Anuj confides in Anupama and mentions how she makes him feel like a stranger.

Anuj taunts Anupama regarding Yashdeep

Anupama asks Anuj the reason for calling her. Anuj tells her that he called to talk about the event and explains to her how it is important for her and their restaurant. She informs him that he should talk to Yashdeep about this. Anuj taunts her as Yashdeep seeks her advice for making a decision.

Anupama informs him that she wants to disconnect the call. He inquires whether she reached home. She tells him that she is at the bus stop and will reach home. Anuj asks Anupama if Yashdeep is dropping her. Anupama refuses. Anuj asks her to inform him once she reaches home safely. Anupama disconnects the call.

Pakhi lies to Vanraj to trap Kavya and Dimpy

Pakhi arrives home and apologizes to Vanraj for thinking of marrying Titu. She informs him that she has canceled her decision to marry him as he doesn't love her. Vanraj is relieved to hear this. She then informs him that she went to meet Titu at his hotel and is informing him in advance as she doesn't want Kavya and Dimpy to inform him.

Vanraj asks whether Dimpy and Kavya know that she went to meet Titu. Pakhi lies that Kavya helps Dimpy to meet Titu at his hotel so she thinks that they might have seen her. She apologizes to Vanraj and walks away. Vanraj gets angry. Pakhi walks away mentioning that she won't let Titu get married to anyone else.

Adhik reveals truth about Pakhi's plan

Vanraj is about to attack Titu with a mud pot but Adhik arrives and saves him. Vanraj is shocked to see Adhik there and asks him how he is close to Titu. Adhik furiously replies that Pakhi has harassed them both. Vanraj asks him to leave and criticizes him for dragging Pakhi as he wants to talk to Titu about Dimpy.

Adhik loses his calm and informs Vanraj how Pakhi went to Titu with the marriage proposal in the hotel room without thinking about her and her family's respect. Vanraj yells at Adhik for speaking badly about Pakhi.

Adhik asks Vanraj to keep his tone down and explains to him to support Titu and Dimpy as they love each other. Vanraj asks him to get involved in his family matters. Adhik refuses and tells him that he has Pakhi's recording of what she told Titu.

Adhik threatens Vanraj that he will present Pakhi's voice recording in court and Pakhi will lose all her respect. Adhik warns Vanraj saying that he should control Pakhi instead of supporting her. Vanraj goes speechless after hearing this.

Kavya and Dimpy slam Pakhi

Kavya and Dimpy slam Pakhi for lying to Vanraj about them. Dimpy lashes out at Pakhi for maligning her image. Kavya accuses Pakhi of ruining her life and Adhik's life. Pakhi then fumes with anger and slams Kavya for accusing her. She recalls how Kavya cheated on Vanraj.

Kavya then gives it back reminding her how she is an obstacle between Dimpy and Titu. Pakhi walks away in anger. Kavya encourages Dimpy to take a stand for herself otherwise Pakhi will ruin her life.

Anupama joins dance class

Pari spends time with Anupama and the latter informs her that she has joined a dance class. When Pari asks Anupama how will she dance without ghungroo, Anupama tells her that she will buy them with her first salary. Pari and Anupama check ghungroos online. As it is expensive, Pari gives her ghungroos to Anupama. Anupama then stitches ghungroos for herself with the help of Pari's ghungroo. They get happy.

Anupama and Pari join Diya's class and learn dance from her. Kinjal records it and sends it to Toshu saying Pari is happy because of Anupama. While Toshu is watching the video, Anuj enters and asks him what was the video about. Toshu informs him about Pari joining the classical dance.

As Toshu and Anuj discuss their event, Toshu continuously gets a call. Anuj asks him to answer the call and goes. Toshu promises the goons on the phone that he will return their money and requests them to not harm their family.

Diya and Anupama have a heartwarming conversation. Anupama informs her that Yashdeep told her about her daughter. Diya shares with Anupama how dance helped her recover from the pain of losing her daughter. Anupama agrees with her and they discuss the importance of dancing.

She then informs about her first day in America. While talking to her, Diya mentions that Yashdeep is very because of her. Diya misunderstands Yashdeep and Anupama's relationship. Anupama tries clearing the misunderstanding but fails as Diya walks away. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

