'Left liver has a tumor...': Shoaib Ibrahim shares SHOCKING update about Dipika Kakar's health

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are currently in the toughest phase of their lives. Shoaib recently shared a health update about his wife, Dipika, and revealed that she has a tumor in her left liver. However, Shoaib assured that the tumor doesn't seem cancerous, but the actress will soon undergo surgery for its removal.

In his new vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared the unfortunate news with his fans. He explained how Dipika was experiencing a stomach ache when he was in Chandigarh. She visited their family doctor after the pain, and was given an antibiotic. After taking it, she suffered pain again a few days later.

Shoaib explained that an infection was detected in the blood report. The doctor advised Dipika Kakar to take a CT scan. He said, "After the CT scan, they learned that Dipika's left liver has a tumor. The tumor is big, like a tennis ball." Shoaib revealed how he and Dipika were in the hospital for three days and took several tests.

Fortunately, in any report, it wasn't mentioned that the tumor was cancerous. On the same note, he informed, "The doctor said that there will be surgery as they will have to remove the tumor from the body."

The Sasural Simar Ka actor disclosed that they are yet to visit specialists and get more tests done. For the family, things are a bit difficult as Dipika is still breastfeeding Ruhaan.

Workwise, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

