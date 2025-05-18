BTS’ Jin asks Tom Cruise for selfie during Run Jin filming, only to be 'stunned' by Mission Impossible 8 actor’s response; know details

BTS’ Jin has now revealed surprising details about his upcoming collaboration with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. He earlier confirmed that the world-renowned actor will be appearing as a special guest on an upcoming episode of his variety show. The surprising announcement had sent shockwaves across both the K-pop and Hollywood fan communities.

Advertisement

The news was officially revealed on May 12, shortly after Tom Cruise arrived in Seoul as part of the promotional tour for his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. What initially seemed like a standard press stop for the Hollywood veteran quickly turned into a major pop culture event. This marks a rare and unprecedented collaboration between two major entertainment icons from different corners of the globe.

As revealed by Jin on the Young Street show, the idea for the collaboration originated when Cruise’s team reached out with an inquiry about a possible appearance on Run Jin. It is the solo variety program Jin launched following his return from military service. “We didn’t reach out first,” Jin explained. “It was Tom Cruise’s team who said they wanted to appear. So we planned the broadcast around that,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Interestingly, their meeting happened to coincide with Parents’ Day in Korea, and Jin recounted how he wanted to capture the moment for his family. “It was really fun, exciting, and such an amazing experience,” Jin said. Wanting a keepsake, he asked Tom if he could take a selfie to show his mom.

Advertisement

In response, Tom made an unexpected suggestion: “Then call your mom on video right now.” Surprised, Jin asked, “Really? Can I?” When his mom picked up the call, with his grandfather, aunt, and uncle present, Jin excitedly said, “Mom, say hello. This is Tom Cruise.” According to Jin, his mom was overwhelmed and exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, what is going on?!” He added with a smile, “She was really happy.”

He also disclosed that, as part of their collaboration, he was invited to a private screening of the new Mission: Impossible film. The movie is yet to be released to the general public. Moreover, Tom Cruise recently spoke highly of BTS and Jin during a recent interview at the Cannes. He admitted that BTS is “very very talented. It's fun to watch man, and they work hard. That's a lot of talent. It's cool.”

The upcoming Run Jin episode has already become one of the most anticipated entertainment releases of the month. Fans around the world are eagerly counting down the days to witness the cross-cultural chemistry between Jin and Tom Cruise. The episode will premiere on BANGTAN’s official YouTube channel at 9:00 PM KST on May 20, 2025. This will be followed by a Weverse release an hour later at 10:00 PM KST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin and Cha Eun Woo upstaged by THIS 2nd-gen star in May’s male K-pop rankings; find out who