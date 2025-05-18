Jisoo loses 200K followers despite new K-drama and album; will BLACKPINK tour save her? Fans demand change in PR team

Jisoo, the eldest member of BLACKPINK, is currently facing a noticeable drop in her Instagram follower count. This has sparked discussions among her fans. Data from analytics site Social Blade reveals that Jisoo has lost over 162,000 followers in the past month alone. Notably, she has nearly lost 200,000 in total since hitting her highest point in February 2025.

She now holds the lowest follower count (79.6 million) among the four BLACKPINK members. In contrast, her fellow groupmate Lisa leads the pack with over 106 million followers. Lisa maintains her status as the most-followed female K-pop idol in the world. Jennie and Rosé also show consistent upward trends in follower growth. This further highlights the shift in Jisoo’s social media engagement.

This unexpected decline has led fans to closely analyze potential reasons behind it. One of the most frequently discussed points is the change in the nature of Jisoo’s Instagram content. Since the launch of her personal label, BLISSOO, in late 2024, her feed has gradually transitioned from casual, candid snapshots to more polished and commercial posts.

Jisoo was once celebrated for sharing behind-the-scenes moments, off-duty selfies, and spontaneous life updates. Now, her account predominantly features promotional materials, branded collaborations, and professionally curated photoshoots.

Such a transition is not uncommon for celebrities establishing their own businesses. But some fans feel that this new approach lacks the authenticity that originally drew them in. Many longtime followers have expressed a sense of distance. They noted that the account now feels more like a digital storefront than a personal space.

Adding to the speculation is the growing concern among fans that Jisoo’s account might be facing algorithmic restrictions. Some have floated the theory that she may be shadow banned due to an increase in sponsored posts. It means her content may not be reaching as wide an audience as before. However, this theory remains speculative.

Despite the online chatter, many fans continue to show support for Jisoo. They point out that her recent career priorities could explain the dip in social media activity and the shift in tone. In the past year, Jisoo has immersed herself in solo ventures.

Jisoo recently released her debut solo mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. She also stars in the newly released K-drama Newtopia. With her schedule packed under BLISSOO, it's understandable that her social media strategy may have changed to align with her evolving public image.

Nevertheless, fans remain optimistic that the idol will reconnect with her audience in a more personal way in the near future. Many believe that even a single casual update, such as a selfie or spontaneous moment, could reignite interest and bring back the charm that once defined her feed.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated comeback and their upcoming world tour, DEADLINE. Expectations are high not only for the group’s musical return but also for more engaging updates from each member. For Jisoo, this could be the ideal moment to reconnect with fans. Sharing tour content and behind-the-scenes glimpses may help bring back her warm and approachable image on social media.

