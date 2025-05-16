Uorfi Javed reveals her rose mini-dress after visa denial for Cannes Film Festival 2025 and it has a twist

Uorfi Javed, who has been leaving everyone stunned with her creative fashion, was one of the celebrities to grace the 2025 Cannes red carpet event. However, due to not getting a visa, the actress revealed her Cannes outfit in front of paps, hosting her own red carpet. And we must say her sparkling deep burgundy mini dress managed to blow our minds. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

When it’s Uorfi Javed, we can’t expect anything basic, and it would surely be mind-blowing when it's a Cannes Film Festival outfit. Showing the best of her creativity, and mimicking the blooming rose, she wore a burgundy mini-dress featuring layers of 3D petals, a strapless design, and a sweetheart neckline. The fabric used was all shimmery, beautifully shining under the light.

But that isn’t the only thing that charmed us. There’s a lot more. Unexpectedly, the dress looked like a blooming rose in motion. The structured petal designs gently close up, covering the actress’s upper body completely.

Keeping all the focus on her ensemble, she decided to use minimal yet complementary accessories, such as emerald floral-shaped stud earrings and a delicate necklace. Her hair was tied into a sleek, neat bun, with the front style in a side partition.

Matching the deep burgundy theme of her outfit, Uorfi kept her makeup bold. With the radiant base of the right shade concealer and foundation, she enhanced her skin, adding some drama to her eyes with eyeliner, kajal, curled eyelashes, and soft eyeshadow. The bleaming glow on her cheekbone, achieved with blush and dark red lipstick, completed her look to perfection.

It would have been interesting to see Uorfi Javed walking the Cannes red carpet, knowing her creativity. Stay tuned with her for more amazing Cannes looks!

