Vedan's Palakkad concert ends in chaos as stampede leaves 15 injured; here's what happened

Rapper Vedan is one of the most popular artists in South India, especially in Kerala. Recently, his concert was held at Palakkad Kotta Maithanam on Sunday and a massive crowd turned up for the event. According to a Mathrubhumi report, the situation at the venue spiraled out of control due to the overwhelming turnout, and the police had to resort to a lathi charge.

Advertisement

According to the report, organizers were forced to shut the venue entry by 6 PM due to overcrowding. However, a stampede occurred soon after, leaving several people injured. Those affected were quickly taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The situation worsened when a scuffle broke out between the police and event organizers. Tensions flared as officials struggled to manage the crowd. Authorities sealed all gates and rerouted traffic to ease congestion around the venue.

The event was scheduled for the evening of May 18, but the massive turnout exceeded all expectations. Earlier that day, Vedan had made an appearance at a government function with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM welcomed the artist warmly, which reportedly contributed to the spike in interest for Vedan’s concert later that evening.

As the crowd swelled, many attendees near the stage complained of dizziness and breathlessness. Medical teams were stationed at the site, and although there were injuries, no major casualties were reported.

Advertisement

According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, nearly 15 people were injured during a stampede-like situation at Vedan's concert.

Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, is a rapper and lyricist from Kerala’s Thrissur district. He gained recognition in June 2020 after releasing his debut music video, Voice of the Voiceless, on YouTube, which quickly went viral. His next release was Bhoomi Njan Vazhunidam.

Last year, he did a promo song for Manjummel Boys. Vedan also lent his voice to Maranathin Niram in No Way Out. His 2024 work includes Kondal Vedan Song and Kisses in the Clouds. The rapper also featured in KSHMR’s album KARAM and released singles like Budhanayi Pira, Vaa, and Social Criminal.

ALSO READ: Rapper Vedan lands in trouble again over suspected Tiger tooth in his chain; forest officials launch probe