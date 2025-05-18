Why did BTS' Jin ask Shin Se Kyung to ‘hit’ him during fight scene in Don't Say You Love Me? Fans label him 'gentleman'

BTS member Jin recently delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes story from his emotional music video Don’t Say You Love Me. He revealed a surprising moment during filming with actress Shin Se Kyung.

On May 17, 2025, Jin held a special fan showcase event in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, to celebrate the release of his new solo album. The event marked the first live performances of several songs from the album, including the title track Don’t Say You Love Me and With the Cloud. Alongside the musical stage, Jin participated in an open conversation hosted by entertainer Jee Seok Jin. He revealed a number of personal stories and humorous moments from the album's production.

Advertisement

One of the standout topics from the discussion was the intense and emotional fight scene featured in the Don’t Say You Love Me music video. In the video, Jin and Shin Se Kyung act out a tense confrontation that adds dramatic weight to the lyrics of the song. However, as Jin revealed, filming that scene was far from easy for him.

“During the music video, there's a fighting scene,” Jin began, “but I have never fought in my life.” He went on to explain that during the filming process, he felt uncomfortable with the idea of acting physically aggressive. “She told me to push but I was like I can't do this, so I asked her can you lead me with the hitting. I will get hurt,” he said.

Jee Seok Jin, amused, asked if he was referring to the scene where he’s hit with a pillow. Jin clarified, “That's another scene. I can't throw a punch. I asked her to hit me since I was good at block hits in Run Jin,” referring to his variety program where physical comedy is often part of the charm.

Advertisement

Jin’s humorous and humble recollection quickly gained attention online, with fans finding his gentle nature endearing. Social media buzzed with reactions praising his sweet personality. Many fans affectionately referred to him as a “walking green forest.” It is a metaphor used to describe someone who is calm, peaceful, and emotionally grounding.

Jin’s new album continues to top charts and spark conversation. Meanwhile, moments like these remind listeners of the heartfelt dedication behind each scene and song. Whether it’s through powerful lyrics or an honest anecdote about needing help with a pretend fight, Jin’s charm lies in his genuine spirit. That, perhaps, is his greatest strength of all.

Did You Like Jin and Shin Se Kyung’s Chemistry in Don’t Say You Love Me MV? BTS' Jin and Shin Se Kyung shared intense emotions and a dramatic scenes in the music video. What did you think of their on-screen chemistry? Loved it! Their chemistry was amazing It was good, really believable Not bad, but could be better Didn’t feel the spark

ALSO READ: 'Jin’s vocals are so heavenly': BTS ARMY goes wild over his live performance of Don’t Say You Love Me