POLL: Who is strongest female lead in Hindi TV shows? Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla and more; VOTE

Indian television shows and their female protagonists have a dedicated fan base. The lead actors hold a special place in the hearts of the audience who watch these daily soaps without missing an episode. From remembering the names of the female leads to recalling their famous dialogues, their popularity is unmatched. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll for our readers where they have an opportunity to vote for their favorite female lead, the one they believe is the strongest woman character on Indian television.

Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupama in Anupamaa and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audience. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and continues to win hearts with her performance.

Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was roped into the show to play the female protagonist in 2023 when the fourth-generation storyline was introduced. In the show, she stars opposite Rohit Purohit.

Here's your chance to vote:

Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma essays the lead role of Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her journey in the show had ended midway when the new star cast was introduced. However, Bhavika was recently roped in again to play the lead role.

Neha Harsora from Udne Ki Aasha

Neha Harsora is currently seen in Udne Ki Aasha and essays the role of Sayali. The actress has impressed the viewers with her performance. She has been a part of the show since its inception and stars opposite Kanwar Dhillon.

Shritama Mitra from Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Shritama Mitra's acting prowess in Advocate Anjali Awasthi is impressing the audience. The actress plays the role of Anjali, a lawyer, in the show, and her strong acting has kept viewers engaged.

Khushi Dubey from Jaadu Teri Nazar

Jaadu Teri Nazar stars Khushi Dubey as the female protagonist. Khushi plays Gauri in this fictional thriller drama. The show has been winning hearts ever since it premiered and has quickly grabbed its spot in the TRP charts.

Deepika Singh from Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh in the lead role. In the show, the actress plays the role of Lakshmi. Deepika's acting prowess has hooked the audience to the show.

Pranali Rathod from Kumkum Bhagya

Pranali Rathod was roped in to play the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya a few months ago. The actress essays the role of Prarthana in the show.

Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare has been playing the lead role in Bhagya Lakshmi ever since the show premiered. The actress is loved for her performance in the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the result of this poll will be published on Saturday (May 17).

