'She is responsible for everything': Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi on Rupali Ganguly accused by ousted cast members

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. However, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding it. The cast of the show has seen many changes, and it was rumored that they didn’t get along with the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly. The show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, has now opened up about this and revealed whether ‘she was responsible for everything.’

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Rajan Shahi was asked about these accusations against Rupali Ganguly. In response, he joked that the actress was responsible for everything, even economic or social issues nationally and internationally. "Because what happens is that she is a very easy target. That is how I feel... Ek fame ka you have to pay the price," he said.

The producer believed that Rupali was one of the biggest brands in TV since Smriti Irani. He mentioned that using her name brought a lot of traction to people.

Rajan Shahi further shared that nobody was perfect and everyone had their own good and bad qualities. He said that there are both love and disagreements while doing a daily soap.

Earlier, Paras Kalnawat, who essayed the role of Samar, made headlines for his shocking exit from the show. Talking about the actor’s comments hinting at how it was difficult to work with Rupali Ganguly, Shahi said, “A lot of water flows below the bridge. He is a kid.”

Shahi added that in the industry, there are no lasting friends or enemies and that many things are said in the heat of the moment. He even mentioned that you never know; Paras and Rupali might end up being friends after a few years.

The storyline of Anupamaa's male lead Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia was also suddenly ended. There were speculations that he had a tiff with Rupali Ganguly. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gaurav was asked if he left the show due to this reason. The actor explained how he or anyone who would have played his character, would not have thought of quitting the show midway due to personal grudges.

