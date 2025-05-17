'Was getting a lot of complaints': Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi breaks silence on Alisha Parveen's abrupt termination

Anupama, featuring Rupali Ganguly as the protagonist, is one of the top shows in the Hindi television industry. While the daily soap is mostly in the news for the twists and turns in the storyline, it has also remained in the headlines for its actors leaving the show one after the other. Actor Alisha Parveen was cast as Anupama's adopted daughter, Rahi; however, her tenure in the show was short-lived. The actress claimed that her termination was abrupt. However, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, spoke at length about what exactly transpired.

Rajan Shahi shared, "Certain things were very good about the said actor (Alisha Parveen) when there was one sort of a performance but there were stages of performances. Ultimately, it was a love story, which she had been told. Hum apni taraf se poori effort karenge (we took all the efforts from our end) but that energy level was not there to match that part with the love story that was happening."

The producer further shared with the interviewer, "So, I was getting a lot of complaints from the creative team and my directors saying that 'nahi hai un mein x-factor' (there's no x-factor in her). Ek performance jahan high energy thi, cheekha chilli thi, emotions correct tha, aap talent ko ek baar do baar chaar baar meetings huyi, it was not an abrupt call. The channel was also seeing and there was a lot of disappointment from their side that it (the performance) was not up to the mark."

He also added that a month before breaking the news to Alisha, Rajan bumped into her at an award function and informed the former about the director's displeasure over her work. Rajan said in the interview that Alisha was informed prior to her termination, and the allegations of it being abrupt are false.

Recalling what Alisha claimed after her dismissal from the show, Rajan Shahi shared that there were a lot of allegations made, and she said that somebody was responsible for her removal. The 53-year-old also said that his production house didn't dive much into this matter because they wanted to think about the next step and the team couldn't see that extra effort taken from Alisha's end to improvise.

Rubbishing all the allegations made by Alisha Parveen, Rajan Shahi said that when the production house grooms an actor, does multiple workshops, and invests time in them, it is because they want to have a longer journey; otherwise, why would anyone invest so much time in any actor? He pointed out that taking this leap of faith was the need of the hour.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat are a few names among others who quit Anupama.

