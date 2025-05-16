Fans express concern over Dipika Kakar's liver tumor diagnosis; worry about son Ruhaan

Famous television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a tumor. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his vlog and shared the shocking news with their fans. As soon as the news was shared, fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for her and concern for baby Ruhaan.

In the comment section of Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog, fans poured in heartfelt messages for Dipika Kakar. One wrote, “Bhai bacche ka soch kar meri ankho me ansu aa gye.” While another wrote, “She is very strong lady. M b ek maa hun dil se pray karti hun ki sb thik jaldi se thik ho jaye. She is definitely a pure soul..sab acha hoga, she will recover very soon...our prayers with your family.” A user also commented, “She is superb woman...wo ek bahut achi maa hai, maa se bada koi fighter nahi hota. so don't worry SAB thik hoga.”

Advertisement

One wrote, “Everything will be okay. She’s a strong, resilient woman, and I have no doubt she’ll fight through this and come out even stronger. I'm praying for her speedy and complete recovery. As for little Ruhaan, I know it won’t be easy, but with you, his father, and the love of your family surrounding him, he’ll be just fine. Dipika, please take care of yourself—breathe, stay hopeful, and hold on to your strength. You’re not alone in this, and you’ll be back on your feet before you know it.”

Meanwhile, a user commented, “She will be fine soon ...God bless her with good health ...Being a fan of her...its disheartening ki unke sath itne major health issues hote h.. MasterChef k time b or abhi tumor detect hua..She's so swt n pure soul...she deserves to live happily with her family.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his vlog and shared that Dipika Kakkar was having a stomachache when he was in Chandigarh. She went to their family doctor and was asked to take antibiotics. A few days later, she felt pain again, and tests were done, which showed that she had an infection.

Dipika was then advised to go for a CT scan, and the tumor was detected. Sharing the same, Shoaib said, “After the CT scan, they learned that Dipika's left liver has a tumor. The tumor is big, like a tennis ball." Though the tumor is not cancerous, the actress will undergo surgery to get it removed from her body.

Pinkvilla sends prayers for Dipika Kakar’s speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: 'Left liver has a tumor...': Shoaib Ibrahim shares SHOCKING update about Dipika Kakar's health