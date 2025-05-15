EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Jyoti initially rejected Naagin 3; you'll be surprised to know who convinced her

Surbhi Jyoti is among the popular names of the television world who has given big hits like Qubool Hai, Naagin 3 and many more. Just like Qubool Hai, her stint in Naagin 3 received immense love from the audience. However, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Surbhi revealed that she had initially denied the Naagin 3 offer. The actress even spoke about doing the show and her meeting with Ektaa Kapoor. She revealed that her husband, Sumit Suri, convinced her to do the show.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Jyoti spoke about doing Naagin 3 and said, "It is one of the best decisions of my life. I'm glad that I did Naagin." Further, Surbhi elaborated that Qubool Hai and Naagin 3 were two different shows where she played different characters. Surbhi revealed earning a different fanbase for Naagin 3.

Talking about her decision not to say yes to Naagin 3, Surbhi shared, "I was not very convinced. I used to think that it's not my kind of acting. 'How will I do? How will I play this character?'"

Further, Surbhi revealed that her husband, Sumit Suri, convinced her to do the show. She shared, "Sumit said that 'If you want to do something in Television, why not do their number one show.' Naagin back then was number one."

Watch Surbhi Jyoti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Surbhi recalled her meeting with Naagin producer Ektaa Kapoor and shared, "Omg, she narrates you a story and then she has that superpower on you. Agar voh uss time bolti na chitti ka character hai, mai voh bhi karne ko tayar ho jaati. Voh itne achese narrate karti hai (At that time, if she had asked me to play an ant, I would have done that also. She narrates so well)."

Advertisement

The actress emphasized how the story of the third season of Naagin was nice. Surbhi added, "I sat with myself and I convinced that if Superman can actually fly, Spiderman can make a web and something like that, then why can't a serpent turn into a human? Why can't we have our own superhero?"

Further, Surbhi explained that Superman and Spiderman makers have a good budget, time, and graphics, and their visual effects are better than ours, but she mentioned how they made an amazing show in the limited resources they had. Surbhi even called Naagin the "number one franchise" and praised the storyline of the third season of the supernatural thriller.

For the uninformed, Naagin 3 aired from June 2, 2018, to May 26, 2019. Along with Surbhi, the show also starred Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Qubool Hai's new season in making? Surbhi Jyoti breaks silence