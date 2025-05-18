Shivangi Joshi’s 5 Most Iconic Roles Ranked: From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Balika Vadhu 2

Shivangi Joshi is among the most-loved female actors in the Hindi television industry. She has several roles to her credit but it was her character, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that made her a household name. Shivangi has captured the hearts of her fans and has earned a loyal fanbase by essaying a variety of roles over the years. On this special occasion of her 27th birthday on Sunday, May 18, Pinkvilla ranks some of her most iconic roles. Let's take a look:

1. Naira Singhania Goenka: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2016–2021)

The character of Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai defined her career. Her character came like a breath of fresh air, balancing tradition with independence, and this helped her connect with viewers across generations. From family drama to romance, strength, and vulnerability, she possessed all. Her bridal entry scene in the show remains etched in the hearts of her fans, and she became the soul of the show, alongside Mohsin Khan. Their chemistry was widely appreciated, to the extent that fans are still in the hope of their reunion on the screen.

2. Aradhana Radhi Sahni: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka (2023–2024)

In Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi took up a challenging and more mature role, where she played the emotionally layered Aradhana. This show focused on modern-day relationships, heartbreak, and healing, where Shivangi delivered a nuanced performance. While this series was appreciated for its fresh storytelling, it also highlighted her sizzling chemistry with her co-actor Kushal Tandon. The duo is rumored to be dating each other.

3. Anandi: Balika Vadhu 2 (2021–2022)

After leaving a strong impact on the audience with Naira's character, taking up an equally solid role for her next project became extremely important for her. Hence, she took up the character of Anandi in the reboot of the evergreen show, Balika Vadhu. Taking up this role wasn't an easy task for Shivangi but unfortunately, the reboot didn't enjoy the same success as the original season, and it eventually went off-air. However, Shivangi’s portrayal of a modern and kind-hearted college-going Anandi made her likable.

4. Poonam Kumari—Begusarai (2015–2016)

Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi played the role of Poonam Kumari in Begusarai, alongside Shweta Tiwari. This laid the foundation for Shivangi to prove herself as a capable actor, in which she succeeded. Her powerhouse performance in this show won hearts. She still maintains a close bond with her co-actor Shweta Tiwari.

5. Aayat Malik: Beintehaa (2013)

Beintehaa marked the debut of Shivangi Joshi on television, where she played Aayat Malik. This was relatively a small role but the audience saw glimpses of her potential in this show, and she never looked back

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Shivangi Joshi.

