Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Abhira's life be in danger? Samridhii Shukla shares BTS VIDEO

Samridhii Shukla became a household name after she started playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress essays the role of Abhira and has been winning hearts with her performance. Currently, the show's storyline revolves around Armaan (essayed by Rohit Purohit) and Abhira's parenthood. The couple are now parents to a daughter. However, because of the baby, Abhira and Armaan's relationship sees many ups and downs. Now, Samridhii has offered fans a sneak peek of the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Samridhii Shukla, the female protagonist of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, maintains an active social media presence. She often shares gorgeous pictures with her co-stars on her Instagram feed. In the video shared by her, Abhira looks in a terrible condition.

Abhira has severe bruises on her head and cheeks. She is in tears as she records the video. The video clearly indicates that Abhira will soon land in trouble in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch Samridhii Shukla's BTS glimpses from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets here-

Samridhii can be seen smiling and singing "Lutt gaye" in the BTS video. She is seen wearing a gorgeous red outfit. In another video shared by the actress, she can be seen enjoying the breeze with an electric fan as she rests amid the shoot. She then pans the camera towards co-star Shruti Ulfat, who is seen engaged in a conversation with a crew member. Shruti then looks at the camera and calls Samridhii a "loving" person.

In the recent episodes, Armaan was seen turning into a possessive father for his daughter, Pookie. He often lost his calm on Abhira for not being a good mother.

Starring Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs everyday.

