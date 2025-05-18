Weekly Top Korean News: Mini BTS reunion, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 update, Kim Sae Ron's family's claims called 'fake' and more

This week’s Korean entertainment news features Han So Hee’s family legal issues and a surprise BTS mini-reunion during Jin’s livestream. KISS OF LIFE was also removed from KCON LA amid controversy. Park Sung Hoon is set for a comeback after past backlash, while Roh Yoon Seo steps back from a major drama. Plus, a new claim about a manipulated audio recording involving Kim Sae Ron sparks debate. Read more to know the details.

Han So Hee’s mother faces suspended sentence for gambling operations

Han So Hee is facing renewed attention due to legal issues involving her mother, Ms. Shin. Her mother was recently sentenced to one year in prison for running multiple illegal gambling operations. The sentence is now suspended for two years, meaning she won’t serve jail time if she stays law-abiding during that period. Ms. Shin has also been ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

She operated seven underground gambling venues disguised as adult PC gaming rooms, mainly in Wonju, Ulsan, and Gyeongju. She used special access codes from a larger gambling network via Telegram. Han So Hee’s agency clarified that the actress was unaware of the situation and distanced her from her mother’s actions. Despite this family controversy, Han So Hee remains popular and continues to succeed professionally.

BTS mini-reunion: Younger members crash Jin’s livestream

BTS fans got a special treat when the younger members surprised Jin during his livestream for his second album, Echo. While Jin discussed the music video for Don’t Say You Love Me, J-Hope and Jimin popped into the comments, showing their support. Soon, V and Jungkook joined, turning the chat into a playful hangout, much to Jin’s amusement and disbelief.

All four are currently serving in the military but will be discharged within a month. Jin expressed excitement about their promotions and upcoming return. He also mentioned SUGA and RM, who are close to finishing their service and had personally congratulated him. The members enjoyed guessing songs from Jin’s drawings and exploring Echo’s features together. Eventually, Jin playfully asked them to leave as the fun banter went on, promising fans they’d reunite soon.

KISS OF LIFE dropped from KCON LA amid controversy

Just days after being announced for KCON LA 2025, KISS OF LIFE was removed from the lineup, sparking fan speculation. On May 16, organizers and S2 Entertainment jointly confirmed the group would no longer participate, apologizing to disappointed fans but not explaining the reasons. The timing closely follows backlash over an April birthday livestream where the group used an old-school hip-hop theme.

Fans criticized the use of exaggerated Black stereotypes, including mannerisms, braided hairstyles, and a parody rap name, Lil Taco. Despite official apologies from the agency and members, many fans felt the response was insufficient. Though neither KCON nor S2 explicitly linked the removal to the controversy, fans widely believe it influenced the decision. KCON LA 2025 will continue in August, with more artists to be announced.

Park Sung Hoon returns with new drama after Squid Game post controversy

Park Sung Hoon is moving past the Squid Game controversy and gearing up for a new project, Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women. It was confirmed by JTBC on May 15. The romantic comedy, based on a webtoon, stars Park alongside Han Ji Min and Lee Ki Taek. The story follows Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a hotel procurement team leader navigating blind dates with two men, exploring mature and sensible approaches to love.

This marks Park’s first role since leaving The Tyrant’s Chef. It was due to backlash over a controversial Instagram post involving an adult parody of Squid Game. Despite the controversy and his replacement in that drama, Park is now ready to return with this promising new role. The cast recently attended a script reading session.

Roh Yoon Seo likely out of All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Rising star Roh Yoon Seo has reportedly stepped away from the highly anticipated second season of All of Us Are Dead. According to a May 14 OSEN report, the reason is scheduling conflicts. This news contrasts with earlier rumors about her joining the cast, which had remained unconfirmed.

The first season, a global hit on Netflix, follows high school students battling a sudden zombie outbreak. Despite this setback, Roh Yoon Seo’s career is thriving. She recently won Best New Actress at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for Hear Me: Our Summer. Still, fans remain hopeful for an official update and a possible appearance in the series.

Lee Jin Ho claims Kim Sae Ron audio was AI-manipulated

YouTuber and former journalist Lee Jin Ho released a detailed exposé on May 13. He alleged that the controversial audio involving late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun was manipulated using AI voice synthesis and modulation. The recording sparked major backlash after being presented by Garosero’s Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron’s lawyer. In it, Sae Ron claimed a physical relationship with the actor during her middle school years.

Lee Jin Ho revealed that he had obtained two versions of the audio: one of which had been sent to Kim Soo Hyun and the other to him. Audio experts found signs of heavy editing, unnatural breaks, and synthetic voice segments. He also pointed to contradictory evidence from past KakaoTalk messages that disputed the recording’s claims. Lee urged Kim Se Ui to act responsibly, stressing the need for truth when lives are involved.

