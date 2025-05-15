'Indian television ke mard…' Shagun Pandey reacts STRONGLY to TV being termed women-centric medium

Shagun Pandey has been a well-known actor in the telly world. The actor has been a part of many shows and will soon be seen in a new show titled Saru. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his show but also talked about an important topic. As Television is termed as a women-centric medium, Shagun was asked about his thoughts on Television being called a "female-oriented" medium. He shared his strong reaction on the same and also mentioned how he wants to be a part of this medium and change the perspective.

Sharing his opinion on the same, Shagun Pandey told Tellychakkar, "Hum mard achi acting kar sakte hai. Indian Television ke mard bohot achi acting karte hai, gherai mai ghuss sakte hai aur hum aapko apni kalkaari par rok sakte hai, pehli baat toh ye statement dene aaya hu (We men can act really well. Indian Television's men do very good acting, which is also deep. We can hold you through our art. I want to say this statement)."

Commenting on the perception of Television being a women-centric medium, Shagun added, "Sab log keh rahe ki women medium hai, iska matlab yeh nahi women medium hai toh aisa hi rahega. Ya isko chod ke chale jayenge sab jaake OTT pe kaam karenge ya filmo mei kaam karenge (Everyone says it is a women's medium; it doesn't mean that it will stay this way forever. Everyone will go on OTT and do films someday)."

The Mera Balam Thanedaar actor elaborated on how he wants to stay in Television and change the perspective. Pandey shared, "Mai yahi rahunga, mai yahi badlunga aur mai yahi jeeunga. Kahi ka rang bane se acha hai kahi ka raaja banunga! Yahi banuga mai. Aur mai aap logo ke samne banuga. Aur aap log sab mere sath khade honge jab hum sab iss TV ko uss dimension mei leke jayenge (I will be here only; I will change and live here. It is better to rule than to get mixed up somewhere. I will be here and in front of you all. You all will stand with me when the TV is taken to that dimension)."

Shagun said, "Somebody has to work on it, and it will take a period of time to happen." He further explained how he aims to strike a balance between playing a titular role and stepping back from it. He emphasized his desire to give others a chance to take on lead roles while encouraging them to do the same.

Workwise, Shagun Pandey was last seen playing the lead role in Mera Balam Thanedaar opposite Veerpratap Singh.

