Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Armaan's possessiveness for daughter affect his relationship with Vidya?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to impress fans with its engaging content. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the show has been one of the top-rated daily soaps. Now, in the current storyline, one can see how Armaan has turned into a possessive father for his daughter Pookie. The whole Poddar family notices Armaan's worrying nature for Pookie, as he even keeps Abhira away from their daughter. Now, due to this nature, Armaan's relationship with his mother, Vidya, will be affected in the upcoming episodes.

According to a Bollywood Life report, in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Poddar family will be seen celebrating Armaan and Abhira's daughter Pookie's Nahaavan ritual, which will be carried out. For this, Armaan will turn this celebration into a family panic, and everyone will be excited.

As reported, it will be seen that the Poddar family is getting ready for the picnic with their bags. Vidya will be seen holding Pookie while Abhira will be standing at a distance from her daughter. Kaveri will go to Abhira and ask her the reason for standing at a distance from Pookie. Abhira then informs Kaveri that Armaan has asked her to stand away from Pookie as she has a slight cold.

Kaveri then defends Abhira. Abhira is completely torn as she is kept away from her daughter. Amidst this, Armaan and Manish will arrive with a big bus to take the family for a picnic. Armaan then takes Pookie from Vidya and tells her that he has packed everything for the little one.

Vidya points out that she removed a diaper from the bag and informs Armaan that he did not realise it. Armaan gets irritated with Vidya's behavior and questions her for removing the diaper, as he had counted the number of diapers he had packed. His behavior toward Pookie leaves everyone shocked.

In the recent episodes, it was seen how Armaan ignores Abhira and keeps her away from Pookie as he thinks she cannot take good care of their daughter. He doesn't allow his family to get close to his daughter, and now it looks like his possessiveness will soon affect his relationship with his mother and other family members.

Along with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Garvita Sadhwani, Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat and more in important roles.

